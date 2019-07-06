News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Hundreds of Tory members ‘sent two leadership election ballot papers’

Saturday, July 06, 2019 - 08:20 AM

A number of Conservative members have reportedly been sent more than one ballot paper for the leadership election.

The BBC, citing a party source, said more than 1,000 people could have multiple forms in the contest between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt.

It added those affected could include people who joined their local Conservative party at their home and work address or others who have changed their name.

It can’t be clearer, it’s right there on the ballot paper saying that you must only vote on one occasion and I expect people to do that

The party told the broadcaster members will be clear that anyone voting twice will be expelled.

Former Cabinet minister Sir Patrick McLoughlin, who is chairing Mr Hunt’s campaign, said the issue has “got to be looked at” but said he expected Tory members to follow the rules and vote just once.

Sir Patrick, a former Conservative chairman, told the BBC’s Today programme: “It’s made very clear on the ballot paper that you are only allowed to vote once. I expect Conservative members to follow that.

“If people have joined two associations they may get two ballot papers. I get two ballot papers in elections because I am on two different sets of electoral registers, it doesn’t mean that I vote twice, I don’t.”

Either Boris Johnson, left, or Jeremy Hunt will replace Theresa May as PM (PA)
Either Boris Johnson, left, or Jeremy Hunt will replace Theresa May as PM (PA)

He added: “It can’t be clearer, it’s right there on the ballot paper saying that you must only vote on one occasion and I expect people to do that”.

The vote closes on July 22 and the result will be revealed a day later.

Theresa May will take her final session of Prime Minister’s Questions on July 24 and hand over to the contest winner that afternoon.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Archie to be christened as Meghan and Harry keep godparents secret

Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke backs new NHS stroke plan in UK

Far-right extremist who set fire to synagogue locked up in hospital indefinitely

UK's largest-ever modern slavery ring smashed

Boris JohnsonJeremy HuntTory leadership electionTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Joe Biden hints at picking woman for VP role if he wins 2020 nomination

Italian airline Alitalia apologises for latest advertising campaign

Donald Trump says US army ‘took over airports’ in 1775 during Revolutionary War

Boris Johnson denies claims No 10 withheld intelligence details from him


Lifestyle

The rise and rise of Irish designer Richard Malone

Wish List: Products and experiences for summer

This is what could happen if you did your make-up in space, according to an expert

Fendi’s latest fashion show was a Roman celebration in the shadow of the Colosseum

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

  • 18
  • 25
  • 30
  • 35
  • 41
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »