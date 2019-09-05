News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Hundreds of millions of Facebook user phone numbers exposed

Hundreds of millions of Facebook user phone numbers exposed
By Press Association
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 10:37 AM

Facebook has confirmed that hundreds of millions of user phone numbers were left in an unprotected server.

According to TechCrunch, 419 million records left in an open online server that was not secured with a password.

Facebook has confirmed the report, but said the total number is likely to be around half because of duplicate entries.

This latest issue is thought to be from publicly available information previously used to allow people to search for others by using their phone number, which was disabled in April 2018 in response to the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

It is claimed that the server contained several databases for various geographies, with a user’s unique Facebook ID stored alongside their phone number.

“This dataset is old and appears to have information obtained before we made changes last year to remove people’s ability to find others using their phone numbers,” a Facebook spokeswoman said.

“The dataset has been taken down and we have seen no evidence that Facebook accounts were compromised.”

133 million records on US-based Facebook users, 18 million records of users in the UK, and another with more than 50 million records on users in Vietnam are reported to be among the data.

An unspecified number also held additional details, such as the user’s name, gender and location by country, it is also claimed.

The social network has been under the spotlight since the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke, which resulted in multiple investigations and fines.

In July, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it had agreed a settlement with the social media giant which would see it pay a €4.4 billion fine and introduce a number of new audits into its business that would ensure privacy and data protection is in place.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Donald Trump shows ‘altered’ map which supports his tweets about hurricane

More on this topic

Young people 'moving away from Facebook in their droves', expert saysYoung people 'moving away from Facebook in their droves', expert says

Facebook ‘considering hiding like counts’Facebook ‘considering hiding like counts’

Facebook to allow users to access data collected from their accounts Facebook to allow users to access data collected from their accounts

Ireland one of three countries where Facebook will give users control over data gathered from other online activitiesIreland one of three countries where Facebook will give users control over data gathered from other online activities

FacebookSocial MediaSocial networksTOPIC: Facebook

More in this Section

Vegan and vegetarian diets may increase stroke risk, experts sayVegan and vegetarian diets may increase stroke risk, experts say

Iceland has to ease laws to allow Mike Pence’s security team to escort him on visitIceland has to ease laws to allow Mike Pence’s security team to escort him on visit

Apple employees among victims of fire that killed 34 on boat off CaliforniaApple employees among victims of fire that killed 34 on boat off California

High tide and storm surge in US as Hurricane Dorian approachesHigh tide and storm surge in US as Hurricane Dorian approaches


Lifestyle

Rowena Walsh meets Rosie Smith-Dunne, an energetic 91-year-old who is happily still helping others after a lifetime of volunteering.Giving back: Meet the 91-year-old who continues to help others

Vermont-born singer-songwriter Sam Amidon will be in Cork next week to performing his tribute to Harry Smith and “his wild and woolly Anthology of American Folk Music”. The gig takes place at Live St Luke’s as part of the Sounds From A Safe Harbour festival on Sunday, Sept 15, at 5.30pm.A Question of taste: Sam Amidon

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »