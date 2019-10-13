Hundreds of IS supporters escape from Syrian camp which holds IS bride Lisa Smith

Lisa Smith, the Irish former member of the Defence Forces who travelled to an Islamic State controlled area, is one of the detainees at a camp for displaced people in north-eastern Syria where hundreds of detainees have escaped today.

Ms Smith, who says she flew on the Government jet alongside political leaders such as Bertie Ahern, Mary Mary McAleese and Micheál Martin, was being held in the Ain Issa refugee camp.

However, Syrian Kurdish officials say more than 700 supporters of so-called Islamic State have escaped from the camp for displaced people in north-eastern Syria as Turkish forces advance on the area.

The Kurdish-led administration said detainees attacked Ain Eissa camp’s gates and fled today amid intense fighting nearby and Turkish airstrikes.

The camp is home to some 12,000 people, including nearly 1,000 foreign women with links to IS and their children.

The town of Ain Eissa, some 20 miles south of the border, is also home to one of the largest US-led coalition bases in north-eastern Syria.

The Kurdish forces, who partnered with the US in the fight against IS, say they may not be able to maintain detention facilities holding thousands of militants as they struggle to stem the Turkish advance.