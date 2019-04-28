NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Hundreds of flights cancelled as Scandinavian Airlines pilots strike

Sunday, April 28, 2019 - 01:28 PM

Nearly 600 flights have been cancelled and thousands of passengers stranded on the third day of a strike by pilots at Scandinavian Airlines (SAS).

The carrier estimates the strike has affected some 170,000 passengers over the weekend.

The flag carrier of Denmark, Norway and Sweden announced further flight cancellations for next week, as the parties have failed to resume talks on a new collective bargaining agreement.

It plans to cancel another 1,213 flights on Monday and Tuesday, hitting some 110,000 passengers.

The open-ended strike started on Friday following the collapse of pay negotiations with the SAS Pilot Group, which represents 95% of the company’s pilots in the three countries.

SAS said it “deeply regrets” the distress to clients on its domestic, European and long-haul flights.

- Press Association

