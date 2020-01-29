News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Hundreds of fishermen rescued from giant ice floe

Hundreds of fishermen rescued from giant ice floe
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 09:40 AM

Russia’s emergency services have rescued 536 ice fishermen after they got stranded on a giant ice floe that broke off the island of Sakhalin in eastern Siberia, officials said.

Around 60 more people got back on the shore on their own on Tuesday evening, emergency officials said.

The rescue operation lasted almost seven hours.

Footage of the incident showed groups of people using smaller pieces of ice as rafts and trying to row to the coast on them, as the ice floe with stranded fishermen slowly drifted further away from land.

According to some of the fishermen, by the time they had been rescued the gap between the ice floe and the coast was already 200 metres wide.

It is the third time in a week that emergency services in the Sakhalin region have had to rescue ice fishermen stuck on drifting glacial masses.

On January 22, about 300 people got stranded on an ice floe, followed by 600 more on Sunday.

Local authorities blamed the incidents on fishermen ignoring safety warnings and going ice fishing despite the danger of being stranded on floes.

TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Scientists hail game changer as version of coronavirus grown in laboratoryScientists hail game changer as version of coronavirus grown in laboratory

Death toll from coronavirus outbreak reaches 132Death toll from coronavirus outbreak reaches 132

Key points in Donald Trump’s Middle East peace planKey points in Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan

Study reiterates call to avoid drinking alcohol during pregnancyStudy reiterates call to avoid drinking alcohol during pregnancy


Lifestyle

Four graduates tell Siobhan Howe how their fine art degree has influenced their approach to their working life.What use is a degree in fine art? Four graduates answer the question

Terry Gilliam tells Esther McCarthy about the mystery woman who helped him to finally get his Don Quixote film made after 30 yearsTerry Gilliam: Back in the saddle again

Twitch will no longer be the home of esports for Call of Duty, Overwatch and Hearthstone, with those games (and more) going to YouTube instead.Violence in the stream: Big changes for esports

That may say more about how the media treats flaws and beauty than it says about Alicia Keys herself, but nevertheless, it was refreshing at the time to see someone say no to the Hollywood expectations of beauty.The Skin Nerd: Unlocking Alicia Keys’ secrets to gorgeous skin

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »