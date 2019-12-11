News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Hundreds of children’s Christmas presents stolen from Santa’s grotto in UK

Hundreds of children’s Christmas presents stolen from Santa’s grotto in UK
By Press Association
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - 10:33 PM

Police in England are investigating after more than 600 Christmas presents for children have been stolen from a community Santa’s grotto.

The gifts were being kept in buildings at the bowling green in Eastville Park, Bristol, after Father Christmas was unable to deliver them on Sunday.

High winds cancelled the event so the wrapped presents were being stored while organisers worked out what to do.

Volunteers called Avon and Somerset Police after discovering the theft had taken place overnight on December 9.

“We’re investigating a burglary in which a large quantity of presents, as well as food and cooking implements, were stolen from a building within Eastville Park sometime between 4pm on Monday December 9 and 10am the following day,” a force spokeswoman said.

“We’d appeal for anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity around the building between Monday evening and Tuesday morning to contact us on 101.

“We also want to hear from anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the stolen presents.”

Friends of Eastville Park had planned a wildlife winter wonderland-themed Santa’s grotto along with entertainment and crafts for its first Christmas event for children.

In a message posted on the Friends of Eastville Page Facebook group, a spokesman said the burglary has “knocked us for six”.

“I’ll take a while for us to bounce back – but we will,” they said.

“Particularly upsetting is the loss of over 600 wrapped children’s presents along with a selection of drinks, some catering equipment and a room heater.

“We are currently looking at CCTV footage from the car park area in the hope that something might come up.

“We suspect that the thieves may have left through a gate at the back of the bowling green that leads down onto Fishponds Road at the junction with Royate Hill. There must have been a vehicle involved due to the quantity of items taken.”

theftChristmas

More in this Section

Leaders issue final rallying cries on eve of UK General ElectionLeaders issue final rallying cries on eve of UK General Election

ASAP Rocky delights fans in Sweden with prison-themed performanceASAP Rocky delights fans in Sweden with prison-themed performance

YouTube bans videos that ‘maliciously insult’ race and sexual orientationYouTube bans videos that ‘maliciously insult’ race and sexual orientation

New Jersey gunmen targeted kosher market, says mayorNew Jersey gunmen targeted kosher market, says mayor


Lifestyle

Fr Brian D’Arcy was born nearEnniskillen, Co Fermanagh in 1945.A Question of Taste with Fr Brian D'Arcy

About a year ago Aitch, real name Harrison Armstrong, dropped out of school to start working with his grandfather as a labourer in Manchester.Rapper Aitch on quitting his job to pursue music full-time

A new book delves into the details of Harry Clarke’s stained glass windows in such places as Dingle and Cork, writes Marjorie Brennan.The book that delves into the details of Harry Clarke's stained glass windows

They’re the best air purifiers around so we should grow more houseplants all year round, says Peter Dowdall.Not just for December: The reason why she should grow more houseplants all year round

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 9
  • 12
  • 21
  • 32
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »