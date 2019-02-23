Hundreds gather for Tommy Robinson's BBC protest

Hundreds of Tommy Robinson supporters had gathered in front of the big screen by 1pm.

Demonstrators supporting English Defence League Founder Tommy Robinson protest over the BBC's Panorama programme outside the BBC in MediaCityUK, Salford. (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Some wore England flags around their shoulders and others had hi-vis waistcoats with "Free Tommy" printed on the back.

A stage was set up under the screen with microphones and a piano.

One organiser told supporters not to cause trouble with anti-fascist protesters and said: "We are not tattooed thugs.

"We're the British public who want to know the truth."

He promised them they would "see the truth" when Robinson's film Panodrama was screened.

Tommy Robinson protesters gather ahead of BBC demonstration

Protesters are gathering near the BBC’s Salford headquarters ahead of a planned Tommy Robinson demonstration.

On Saturday, a big screen had been erected on a car park in Media City where controversial activist Robinson’s film Panodrama is expected to be shown.

The former English Defence League leader, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is holding the protest in response to BBC programme Panorama’s investigations into him.

Some supporters had already gathered by 11am on Saturday.

About 300m away, anti-fascist demonstrators held a counter-protest.

They held placards with slogans including “Stand up to racism” and “Stop the fascist Tommy Robinson”.

A number of police officers and vehicles were in the area and temporary metal barriers had been placed around all of the BBC buildings.

Several restaurants were closed.

The Media City branch of Prezzo had a sign on the door which said: “This restaurant is closed for the safety of our customers and staff due to high numbers being expected to the area.”

- Press Association