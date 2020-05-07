News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Hundreds fall ill and at least five dead after leak at Indian chemical plant

Hundreds fall ill and at least five dead after leak at Indian chemical plant
Thursday, May 07, 2020 - 06:33 AM

At least five people have been killed and nearly 1,000 injured after a chemical gas leaked from an Indian industrial plant.

Officials said an eight-year-old girl was among the dead, while several people fainted on the road and were taken to hospital in Vishakhapatnam, a city in Andhra Pradesh state.

The synthetic chemical styrene leaked from the plant of LG Polymers company, administrator Vinay Chand said.

The injured were from an area of 1.8 miles around the plant, with complaints including breathing difficulties and burning sensation in their eyes.

People felt breathless in their homes and tried to run away. Darkness added to the confusion

An eyewitness said there was a total panic as a mist like gas enveloped the area.

“People felt breathless in their homes and tried to run away. Darkness added to the confusion,” he said.

Television images showed several people lying on a street as they collapsed while trying to flee the area.

Srijana Gummala, the local municipal commissioner, said water is being sprayed in the area to minimise the impact of the gas.

“Through public address system, the people are being asked to use wet masks,” he said.

Mr Chand said the gas leaked after a fire broke out at the plant where workers were preparing to restart the plant after a closure due to a lockdown in India imposed on March 25 to control the spread of coronavirus.

The government recently announced easing of the lockdown, allowing neighbourhood shops and manufacturing units to reopen to resume economic activity.

India has so far reported nearly 50,000 virus cases with 14,183 recovered and 1,694 deaths


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

IndiaTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Death toll in England tops 44,000 from Covid-19 and the lockdown, expert saysDeath toll in England tops 44,000 from Covid-19 and the lockdown, expert says

Concerns grow over second wave of Covid-19 as countries ease lockdownsConcerns grow over second wave of Covid-19 as countries ease lockdowns

Astronomers find closest black hole to EarthAstronomers find closest black hole to Earth

Weekly coronavirus death toll falls in Scotland for first timeWeekly coronavirus death toll falls in Scotland for first time


Lifestyle

Normal People star Paul Mescal has revealed how he has been been insulated from huge fame from his breakout role due to quarantine.Lockdown shields ‘Normal People’ star from fame

If ever there was a time to support local growers, this is it, says Peter Dowdall Show must go on in your own backyard

Steve Wall is an actor and singer from Galway, best known as lead vocalist in The Stunning. As part of Mick Flannery’s 'Mini Gigs at Mick’s' online concert series, held in association with PlayIrish, he will perform a live stream gig via Flannery's Facebook and Instagram channels, next Monday (May 11) at 7pm.A Question of Taste: Steve Wall

Each morning, as Ed O'Brien wrote the music for his first solo album, he would wake, make a cup of tea and hike to the top of a hill beside his cottage in rural Wales.Radiohead's Ed O'Brien on going solo with new album 'Earth'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

  • 7
  • 14
  • 20
  • 23
  • 27
  • 46
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »