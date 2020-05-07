At least five people have been killed and nearly 1,000 injured after a chemical gas leaked from an Indian industrial plant.

Officials said an eight-year-old girl was among the dead, while several people fainted on the road and were taken to hospital in Vishakhapatnam, a city in Andhra Pradesh state.

The synthetic chemical styrene leaked from the plant of LG Polymers company, administrator Vinay Chand said.

The injured were from an area of 1.8 miles around the plant, with complaints including breathing difficulties and burning sensation in their eyes.

People felt breathless in their homes and tried to run away. Darkness added to the confusion

An eyewitness said there was a total panic as a mist like gas enveloped the area.

“People felt breathless in their homes and tried to run away. Darkness added to the confusion,” he said.

Television images showed several people lying on a street as they collapsed while trying to flee the area.

Srijana Gummala, the local municipal commissioner, said water is being sprayed in the area to minimise the impact of the gas.

“Through public address system, the people are being asked to use wet masks,” he said.

Mr Chand said the gas leaked after a fire broke out at the plant where workers were preparing to restart the plant after a closure due to a lockdown in India imposed on March 25 to control the spread of coronavirus.

The government recently announced easing of the lockdown, allowing neighbourhood shops and manufacturing units to reopen to resume economic activity.

India has so far reported nearly 50,000 virus cases with 14,183 recovered and 1,694 deaths