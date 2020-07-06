News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Hundreds evacuated after oil spill in central Philippines

Hundreds evacuated after oil spill in central Philippines
By Press Association
Monday, July 06, 2020 - 12:16 PM

More than 400 people have been evacuated from a coastal village in the central Philippines after some 66,000 gallons (250,000 litres) of bunker fuel spilled from a power-generating barge into the sea.

The spill began on Friday when an accidental explosion on the barge blasted a hole in it hull. There were no reported injuries.

Iloilo City mayor Jerry Trenas told reporters: “The stench was so bad we have to move people away to two schools and last night there was a request for a third evacuation site.”

The accident has not affected the power supply to the commercial city of about half a million people because it has other power sources, Mr Trenas said.

The coastguard said it is investigating and charges may be filed against the owners of the barge.

More on this topic

Irish Examiner View: EU shows our destructive ways endureIrish Examiner View: EU shows our destructive ways endure

Greenpeace fined £80,000 for breaching court order with oil rig protestGreenpeace fined £80,000 for breaching court order with oil rig protest

Dara McAnulty: Meet the bright new teenage voice for conservationDara McAnulty: Meet the bright new teenage voice for conservation

Asteroid, not volcanoes, made the Earth uninhabitable for dinosaurs – studyAsteroid, not volcanoes, made the Earth uninhabitable for dinosaurs – study


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Iloilo CityPhilippinesTOPIC: Environment

More in this Section

Ghislaine Maxwell to appear in court on bail applicationGhislaine Maxwell to appear in court on bail application

Collapsing tree narrowly misses pedestrians at London crossroadsCollapsing tree narrowly misses pedestrians at London crossroads

Hot dog champions set world records at famous food festHot dog champions set world records at famous food fest

Boris Johnson leads UK-wide applause for NHS to mark 72nd anniversaryBoris Johnson leads UK-wide applause for NHS to mark 72nd anniversary


Lifestyle

Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll provides today's top telly tips.Monday's TV highlights: Spurs vs. Everton, and drama from 'Love/Hate' and 'I May Destroy You'

Barbara BurkeOccupation: Owner of BBpapercutsMeet the artist who's putting papercutting on the map

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »