Hundreds evacuated after oil spill in central Philippines

More than 400 people have been evacuated from a coastal village in the central Philippines after some 66,000 gallons (250,000 litres) of bunker fuel spilled from a power-generating barge into the sea.

The spill began on Friday when an accidental explosion on the barge blasted a hole in it hull. There were no reported injuries.

Iloilo City mayor Jerry Trenas told reporters: “The stench was so bad we have to move people away to two schools and last night there was a request for a third evacuation site.”

The accident has not affected the power supply to the commercial city of about half a million people because it has other power sources, Mr Trenas said.

The coastguard said it is investigating and charges may be filed against the owners of the barge.