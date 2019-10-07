News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Humpback whale spotted in London's Thames just one week after fin whale found dead in Dublin Port

Humpback whale spotted in London's Thames just one week after fin whale found dead in Dublin Port
By Press Association
Monday, October 07, 2019 - 01:31 PM

A humpback whale has been spotted in the Thames in an extremely rare London sighting.

Sightings of the animal were reported over the weekend and its presence in the river was confirmed by British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) on Sunday.

“It seems to be doing fine,” Julia Cable, national co-ordinator for BDMLR, told the PA news agency.

“We watched it doing normal diving and surfacing behaviour. It is surfacing once every five or six minutes, which is normal.”

A humpback whale was spotted in the English Channel last week, according to BDMLR, but it is not clear whether this is the same one.

While humpback whales are sometimes seen off the British coast further north, Ms Cable said it was “very unusual” for one to be seen within the Thames Estuary.

“It’s very likely that it just made a navigational error,” she added.

In 2006, a northern bottlenose whale was spotted in the Thames in central London.

On that occasion the whale, which was too weak to find its way back out of the river on its own, ultimately died as rescuers attempted to transport it back to sea.

And in 2009 a humpback whale was found washed up on the shore of the Thames in Kent, having seemingly died from starvation.

Ms Cable said there was no indication the whale spotted over the weekend was in any distress and it is hoped it will find its own way out.

She said the animal appears to swimming as far upstream as Woolwich during high tide, then making its way further downstream during low tide. It was seen near Dagenham on Monday morning.

It comes as a whale was spotted in the River Liffey in Dublin was found dead last week having being spotted earlier that same week near Dublin Port.

Port workers found the 25ft long juvenile fin whale last Friday morning.

The whale was originally thought to be a Minke whale but is now believed to have been a fin whale – the second biggest animal in the world after the blue whale.

More on this topic

Power of electric eels is a natural mysteryPower of electric eels is a natural mystery

Nature lovers urged to join protest to save Dublin parkland Nature lovers urged to join protest to save Dublin parkland

Curlew on the ‘brink of extinction’ in IrelandCurlew on the ‘brink of extinction’ in Ireland

Wildlife crime in Ireland increasing with deer at huge riskWildlife crime in Ireland increasing with deer at huge risk

LondonThameswhaleTOPIC: Wildlife

More in this Section

New whistleblower may give Democrats fresh leadsNew whistleblower may give Democrats fresh leads

Jennifer Arcuri refuses to say whether she had an affair with Boris JohnsonJennifer Arcuri refuses to say whether she had an affair with Boris Johnson

US troops begin withdrawal from Turkey’s border in SyriaUS troops begin withdrawal from Turkey’s border in Syria

Deadly protests continue in Iraqi capitalDeadly protests continue in Iraqi capital


Lifestyle

Once Sliabh Luachra exponents Matt Cranitch and Jackie Daly hit the first note in ‘The Tenpenny Bit’ jig we on lift off.Cork Folk Festival rounded off its 40th event in fine style at Cork Opera House

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Ultra Athlete Shane Finn

Two gardening experts share tricks of the trade to make your small garden look and feel more sizeable.Do you struggle with a small garden? 7 hacks to make it look bigger

I have always been hugely interested in being part of the beauty industry and I trained as a beauty and body therapist.You've Been Served: Nicola Hollingsworth, Spa Manager

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »