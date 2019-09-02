News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Humans have shaped dogs’ brains through selective breeding, scientists say

Humans have shaped dogs’ brains through selective breeding, scientists say
By Press Association
Monday, September 02, 2019 - 06:18 PM

They may be man’s best friend, but could we have created dogs in our own image?

Scientists say that by selectively breeding the animals for certain behaviours, humans have shaped their brains.

Over several hundred years, people have bred different lineages of domestic dogs for different tasks, such as hunting, herding, guarding or companionship.

A study published in the JNeurosci, the Journal of Neuroscience, examined whether and how selective breeding has altered the gross organisation of the brain in dogs.

Erin Hecht, from the department of human evolutionary biology at Harvard University, and colleagues analysed magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans of 62 male and female dogs of 33 breeds.

The research team observed wide variation in brain structure that was not simply related to body size or head shape.

Left, structural differences in three dog breeds and right, composite scan from 33 breeds displaying areas that vary the most (Hecht et al/JNeurosci 2019)
Left, structural differences in three dog breeds and right, composite scan from 33 breeds displaying areas that vary the most (Hecht et al/JNeurosci 2019)

Scientists examined the areas of the brain with the most variation across breeds which included beagles, dachshunds, greyhounds and Labrador retrievers.

This generated maps of six brain networks, with proposed functions varying from social bonding to movement, that were each associated with at least one behavioural characteristic.

The variation in behaviours across breeds was correlated with anatomical variation in the six brain networks, researchers say.

Importantly, a phylogenetic analysis – looking at evolutionary relationships – revealed most change has occurred in the terminal branches of the dog phylogenetic tree, indicating strong, recent selection in individual breeds.

Researchers say these results establish that brain anatomy varies significantly in dogs, likely due to human-applied selection for behaviour.

The authors write: “These results indicate that through selective breeding, humans have significantly altered the brains of different lineages of domestic dogs in different ways.

“Finally, on a philosophical level, these results tell us something fundamental about our own place in the larger animal kingdom – we have been systematically shaping the brains of another species.”

In all six of the networks, the scientists found significant correlations with at least one behavioural specialisation.

For example, Network 2, which involves regions that support higher-order olfactory processing, shows a significant correlation with scent hunting, they say.

Network 3, which involves regions that support movement, eye movement and spatial navigation, shows a significant correlation with sight hunting, they added.

- Press Association

More on this topic

DNA mutations cause people to age quicker, scientists findDNA mutations cause people to age quicker, scientists find

Appliance of Science: Why do cats love boxes?Appliance of Science: Why do cats love boxes?

Visions of the future: Five dark warnings from the world of classic science fictionVisions of the future: Five dark warnings from the world of classic science fiction

Orangutans ‘could hold key to how human speech evolved’Orangutans ‘could hold key to how human speech evolved’

dogsHarvard UniversityJournal of NeuroscienceTOPIC: Science

More in this Section

Four killed in clash on first day of Tunisia’s presidential election campaignFour killed in clash on first day of Tunisia’s presidential election campaign

Former UK minister’s son guilty of tragic Alfie Lamb killingFormer UK minister’s son guilty of tragic Alfie Lamb killing

Dozens missing and deaths reported after blaze on scuba dive boat off CaliforniaDozens missing and deaths reported after blaze on scuba dive boat off California

Hurricane Dorian lingers over Bahamas with even rescuers forced to seek shelterHurricane Dorian lingers over Bahamas with even rescuers forced to seek shelter


Lifestyle

If you’ve a tropical garden, your jungle plants will need some help surviving the cold winter. We look at five tender plants and how to save them.Want to save your banana palms, cannas and ginger lilies? Ways to protect 5 tender exotics in winter

Carol O’Callaghan explores the approach of Marie Kondo to sorting out our homes after living outdoors for summer and before the season of hibernation and cosiness sets in.Put your house in order and spark joy ahead of winter

I always knew I liked acting and pretending to be someone, or sometimes something else, but I was cripplingly shy.This Much I Know: Actress Clelia Murphy

Looking back over the weekend, here are six things we learned from this year's Picnic.Six things we learned at Electric Picnic

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »