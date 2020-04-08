News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Humans created many ‘forest islands’ in the Amazon 10,000 years ago – study

Humans created many ‘forest islands’ in the Amazon 10,000 years ago – study
Wednesday, April 08, 2020 - 04:00 PM

Humans living in the Bolivian Amazon more than 10,000 years ago created thousands of “forest islands” while cultivating plants for food, scientists believe.

Researchers have found evidence that suggests people were taming carbohydrate-rich plants such as squash, maize and manioc while transforming the landscape they were inhabiting.

Their work led to the creation of 4,700 raised areas known as forest islands in what is now Llanos de Moxos in northern Bolivia, according to the study published in the journal Nature.

Based on their findings, scientists now believe south-western Amazonia to be the “fifth area” of the world where the earliest domestication of plants began, alongside China (rice), the Middle East (grains and pulses), Mesoamerica (maize, beans and squash) and the Andes (potatoes and quinoa).

Jose Iriarte, a professor of archaeology at the University of Exeter and one of the study authors, said: “Genetic and archaeological evidence suggests there were at least four areas of the world where humans domesticated plants around 11,000 years ago.”

Umberto Lombardo, from the University of Bern, who is one of the researches involved in the study, sampling sediment cores in the Llanos de Moxos savannah (Jose Capriles/ Pennsylvania State University/PA)
Umberto Lombardo, from the University of Bern, who is one of the researches involved in the study, sampling sediment cores in the Llanos de Moxos savannah (Jose Capriles/ Pennsylvania State University/PA)

He added: “This research helps us to prove South West Amazonia is likely the fifth.

“The evidence we have found shows the earliest inhabitants of the area were not just tropical hunter-gatherers, but colonisers who cultivated plants.

“This opens the door to suggest that they already ate a mixed diet when they arrived in the region.”

A tropical savannah of around 48,700 square miles, the Llanos de Moxos is located in the Beni Department of Bolivia in southwestern Amazonia.

An international team of researchers conducted a large scale analysis of 61 archaeological sites using remote sensing technology.

Forest islands seen from above in Bolivia’s Llanos de Moxos (Umberto Lombardo/University of Bern/PA)
Forest islands seen from above in Bolivia’s Llanos de Moxos (Umberto Lombardo/University of Bern/PA)

Samples were retrieved from 30 forest islands and archaeological excavations were carried out in four of them.

The team analysed phytoliths, tiny mineral particles that form inside plants, from the samples obtained during the excavations.

Based on the shape of the silica-based phytoliths, the researchers were able to identify the plants that were grown in the tropical forests.

They found evidence of manioc from 10,350 years ago, squash from 10,250 years ago and maize from 6,850 years ago.

The authors wrote: “Our results confirm the Llanos de Moxos as a hotspot for early plant cultivation, and demonstrate that ever since their arrival, humans have caused a profound alteration of Amazonian landscapes, with lasting repercussions for habitat heterogeneity and species conservation.”

AmazonTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Spacecraft bound for Mercury set to fly by EarthSpacecraft bound for Mercury set to fly by Earth

Lufthansa retires big jets and says air travel rebound could take yearsLufthansa retires big jets and says air travel rebound could take years

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre is tested for Covid-19Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre is tested for Covid-19

Trumpet-playing Rio firefighter raises spirits by hitting the heightsTrumpet-playing Rio firefighter raises spirits by hitting the heights


Lifestyle

Dr Gero Baiarda dispels the biggest misconceptions.10 coronavirus myths tackled by a GP

Indulging in a little comfort eating lately? Worry not – with Easter just around the corner Maresa Fagan looks at how chocolate can be good for your heart, head, and healthFive genuine health reasons to enjoy chocolate this Easter weekend

Currently digging your garden up? You’ve got the ‘grow your own’ bug.11 things you’ll know if you’ve suddenly become obsessed with growing your own

IN TIMES like these, when we are stuck in our houses, going out just for exercise and groceries, it can feel harder to find inspiration and motivation to make the most of the food we have already in our cupboards, fridges and pantries.Currabinny Cooks: Making the most of store cupboard ‘essentials’

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »