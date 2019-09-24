News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Humanitarian ship carrying 182 migrants allowed to dock in Italy

By Press Association
Tuesday, September 24, 2019 - 09:18 AM

A humanitarian ship has docked in Italy to disembark 182 men, women and children rescued in the Mediterranean Sea after fleeing Libya.

The Ocean Viking arrived in the Sicilian port of Messina with Italy’s permission on Tuesday morning.

On land, police and the Red Cross waited for the migrants who were picked up from three different boats on September 17-18 to step out.

Rescued migrants dance and sing on the deck of the Ocean Viking (Renata Brito/AP)
Five European Union nations, France, Germany, Italy, Malta and Finland, agreed on Monday to a temporary arrangement to share out migrants rescued while trying to cross the sea from Libya in unseaworthy boats operated by human traffickers.

Officials, however, are pushing for a wider deal involving more EU countries.

- Press Association

TOPIC: Migrant crisis

