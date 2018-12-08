NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Human leg found in UK river confirmed to be missing woman's

Saturday, December 08, 2018 - 04:58 PM

A human leg found in a river has been confirmed to be the limb of a woman who went missing a year ago.

Police were called to a report that suspected human remains had been seen in the River Irwell near Salford shortly before 9am on Wednesday November 28.

DNA testing confirmed the leg belonged to Marie Scott, who was reported missing from her home in Hale on December 18 last year, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and no one else is thought to be involved in her disappearance.

Her family has been informed and inquiries into the circumstances of her disappearance are continuing.

Detective Inspector Simon Akker, of GMP's Trafford Borough, said: "This is an absolutely heartbreaking development in the investigation to find Marie, and her family are understandably distraught by the news.

"Having been personally involved in the search to find Marie and met with her family on a number of occasions, I know the devastating impact this will have on them.

"Our efforts now will focus on doing everything we can to ensure we can provide the family with the support and answers they deserve."

PA


