Huge explosion and gunfire reported in Afghan capital

Wednesday, May 08, 2019 - 09:20 AM

A huge explosion has gone off near the offices of the attorney general in the Afghan capital Kabul, according to officials.

Two police officials said the explosion was followed by a gun battle between militants and security forces.

A large plume of smoke rose from the area and the sound of sporadic gunfire could be heard.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate carry out frequent attacks in the capital and elsewhere, often targeting the US-backed government and its security forces.

