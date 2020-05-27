News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

How to watch Nasa and SpaceX’s manned astronaut launch

How to watch Nasa and SpaceX’s manned astronaut launch
By Press Association
Wednesday, May 27, 2020 - 12:32 PM

Nasa and SpaceX are preparing for the first manned launch to take off from American soil since 2011.

The world will be watching eagerly to see how astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley fair on their journey to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday.

They will be on board a Crew Dragon capsule, blasted into space by a Falcon 9 rocket built by SpaceX.

Here is how you can watch this historic moment as it happens:

– When is the launch due to take place?

The lift-off is planned to take place at 4.33pm local time on Wednesday, from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

This works out at 9.33pm Irish time.

(PA Graphics/PA)
(PA Graphics/PA)

READ MORE

Nasa puts SpaceX in control for first Cape Canaveral astronaut launch since 2011

– How can I watch the launch?

Nasa is streaming the launch live on Nasa TV, which is available to watch on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aymrnzianf0

Coverage will start at 5pm Irish time, so you can get a glimpse of last minute preparations, interviews and more in the lead up to the big moment at 9.30pm.

– Why is this mission so important?

The mission, known as Demo-2, will allow the US to once again send humans into space rather than relying on paying Russia for a lift on their spacecraft as they have done for the past nine years.

According to Nasa, this is a demonstration mission to show SpaceX’s ability to ferry astronauts to the space station and back safely.

It is the final major step required by SpaceX’s astronaut carrier, the Crew Dragon, to get certified by Nasa’s Commercial Crew Programme for more long-term manned missions to space.

More on this topic

Historic SpaceX flight expected to be seen over Irish skiesHistoric SpaceX flight expected to be seen over Irish skies

All you need to know about Nasa and SpaceX’s manned missionAll you need to know about Nasa and SpaceX’s manned mission

Sky Matters: let's hope for clear skies on the summer solsticeSky Matters: let's hope for clear skies on the summer solstice

Virgin Orbit set for first test flight of LauncherOne vehicleVirgin Orbit set for first test flight of LauncherOne vehicle


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Elon MuskNasaSpaceSpaceXTOPIC: Space

More in this Section

Chimpanzee lip smacks offer new insight into the evolution of human speechChimpanzee lip smacks offer new insight into the evolution of human speech

Police interview witness over Dominic Cummings’ alleged lockdown breachPolice interview witness over Dominic Cummings’ alleged lockdown breach

Widower demands deletion of Donald Trump tweets suggesting his wife was murderedWidower demands deletion of Donald Trump tweets suggesting his wife was murdered

Video shows US officer kneeling on neck of black man who diedVideo shows US officer kneeling on neck of black man who died


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps talks to two drivers who have revved up their lives with electric cars.Meet the motorists who are leading the charge

Guilt offers highly-entertaining drama, while McMillions is among the offerings from Sky's new documentary channelWednesday TV Highlights: Guilt-y pleasure viewing from RTÉ and a Monopoly themed heist

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »