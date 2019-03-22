How the UK papers reacted to the latest Brexit development

The imminent March 29 Brexit cliff edge will be pushed back until May 22 if MPs back Theresa May's deal next week - and to April 12 even if it is rejected.

European Council president Donald Tusk and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker officially confirmed the vital delay after hours of intense EU summit meetings on Thursday night.

Brexit features on most of the front pages of the British papers after Theresa May was granted an extension to Britain’s departure from the European Union.

The Times says Mrs May has been given “one last chance” after EU leaders granted her a “three-week lifeline” to come up with an alternative plan if her Brexit blueprint is voted down by MPs.

The Times says Mrs May has been given "one last chance" after EU leaders granted her a "three-week lifeline" to come up with an alternative plan if her Brexit blueprint is voted down by MPs.

The Daily Telegraph focuses on the reaction within the Conservative party to Mrs May’s handling of Britain’s departure, with Sir Graham Brady reportedly telling her MPs think she should step down.

The Guardian says that Mrs May’s appeal to EU leaders “falls flat” after she requested an extension until June 30.

The Guardian says that Mrs May's appeal to EU leaders "falls flat" after she requested an extension until June 30.

The Financial Times says Mrs May is facing a “national emergency”, employing the words of the Trades Union Congress and the Confederation of British Industry.

The Financial Times says Mrs May is facing a "national emergency", employing the words of the Trades Union Congress and the Confederation of British Industry.

The Metro opts not to lead on events in Brussels and instead writes about a “Brexit bunker” at the Ministry of Defence which has been prepared in case of a no deal.

The i says the EU has delayed Brexit until April 12, with the chief whip said to be despairing over Mrs May’s address to the nation in which she turned the blame on MPs.

The Independent questions whether Mrs May could claim to have taken back control after deadlines were imposed on Britain by EU leaders.

The Daily Mail carries a simple headline: “Brexit is delayed”.

The Daily Express writes that “emergency preparations for a no-deal Brexit are being “dramatically intensified”.

The Daily Express writes that "emergency preparations for a no-deal Brexit are being "dramatically intensified".

And the Daily Star pleads for 24 hours without talking about Britain’s departure.

And the Daily Star pleads for 24 hours without talking about Britain's departure.

- Press Association