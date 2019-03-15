How the New Zealand mosque shootings unfolded

Update 8.30am: 49 people have been killed in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Here is how the tragedy unfolded:

Friday March 15, 1.40pm local time (12.40am Irish time): Police respond to reports of shots fired in central Christchurch.

People are urged to stay indoors and report any suspicious behaviour.

What has happened in Christchurch is an extraordinary act of unprecedented violence. It has no place in New Zealand. Many of those affected will be members of our migrant communities – New Zealand is their home – they are us.— Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) March 15, 2019

Shortly afterwards, all schools in the city are placed into lockdown.

2.30pm: Police describe it as an “active shooter” situation.

4pm: New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush says there have been “multiple fatalities” at two locations – both mosques in Christchurch.

He adds that one person has been taken into custody, but warns it is unclear if more than one person is involved, or if any other locations are under threat. Police escort witnesses away from one of the mosques (AP)

Police urge all mosques across New Zealand to shut their doors and advise people to refrain from visiting them until further notice.

New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern calls it “one of New Zealand’s darkest days”.

5.30pm: Mr Bush says three men and one woman are in custody over the shootings.

A short time later, Australian prime minister Scott Morrison confirms one of the people arrested is an Australian citizen. Forty people have been confirmed killed (AP)

7.30pm: Ms Ardern confirms 40 people are believed to have died in the shootings, while more than 20 are seriously injured.

She says the offender is in custody, adding: “I can give that assurance, he has been apprehended. He is also accompanied by two other associates.”

Asked about the attackers not being on intelligence agency watchlists, she says it is an indication they “had not acted in a way that warranted it”.

- Press Association