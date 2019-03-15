NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

How the New Zealand mosque shootings unfolded

Friday, March 15, 2019 - 07:48 AM

Update 8.30am: 49 people have been killed in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Here is how the tragedy unfolded:

Friday March 15, 1.40pm local time (12.40am Irish time): Police respond to reports of shots fired in central Christchurch.

People are urged to stay indoors and report any suspicious behaviour.

Shortly afterwards, all schools in the city are placed into lockdown.

READ MORE

Latest: 49 dead in New Zealand mosque shootings; Ronan O'Gara describes shock in Christchurch

2.30pm: Police describe it as an “active shooter” situation.

4pm: New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush says there have been “multiple fatalities” at two locations – both mosques in Christchurch.

He adds that one person has been taken into custody, but warns it is unclear if more than one person is involved, or if any other locations are under threat.

Police escort witnesses away from one of the mosques (AP)

Police urge all mosques across New Zealand to shut their doors and advise people to refrain from visiting them until further notice.

New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern calls it “one of New Zealand’s darkest days”.

READ MORE

New Zealand mosque attacks: What we know so far

5.30pm: Mr Bush says three men and one woman are in custody over the shootings.

A short time later, Australian prime minister Scott Morrison confirms one of the people arrested is an Australian citizen.

Forty people have been confirmed killed (AP)

7.30pm: Ms Ardern confirms 40 people are believed to have died in the shootings, while more than 20 are seriously injured.

She says the offender is in custody, adding: “I can give that assurance, he has been apprehended. He is also accompanied by two other associates.”

READ MORE

Deadly terror attacks on places of worship over the last decade

Asked about the attackers not being on intelligence agency watchlists, she says it is an indication they “had not acted in a way that warranted it”.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Deadly terror attacks on places of worship over the last decade

Latest: 49 believed dead in New Zealand mosque shootings; Ronan O'Gara describes shock in Christchurch

New Zealand mosque attacks: What we know so far

KEYWORDS

Christchurchmosque shootingsNew Zealand

More in this Section

This is what happened in the UK parliament during three days of historic Brexit voting

Vince Cable announces he will step down as Lib Dem leader in May

UK Labour whip quits as second referendum vote exposes splits

Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect


Lifestyle

These are the most popular engagement ring styles, according to Instagram

Scene + Heard: Your entertainment guide to the weekend

Ask Audrey... I went to Wales once by mistake and it was like trying to understand a Cavan man with his head in a barrel of water

The Cork businesses that were big winners at the World Restaurant Awards

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »