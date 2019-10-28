How the British media reacted to the death of Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

The manner of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death makes headlines on Monday, as does a possible route to a December election.

The Daily Express, The Times, The Sun, Metro and The Independent all splash on stories about the death of the Islamic State leader in Syria.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph says a Liberal Democrats’ offer to Prime Minister Boris Johnson could lead to a December election.

The Daily Mail leads with a story reporting the head of the NHS will launch an “outspoken attack on the homeopathy industry for peddling deadly anti-vaccine myths”.

And The Guardian says a leak has revealed the EU is ready to give the UK a three-month Brexit extension, while the i reports that a pre-Christmas election is looming.

The Financial Times features a picture of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, but its splash is on the supposed financial woes of The Daily Telegraph newspaper.

The Daily Mirror says Mr Johnson is not to be trusted with getting a good post-Brexit trade deal with the US.

And the Daily Star splash reports that “Police chiefs have been slammed for allowing sensitive snowflake cops to leave training sessions with too much swearing.”