How the British media reacted to the death of Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

The manner of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death makes headlines on Monday, as does a possible route to a December election.
The Daily Express, The Times, The Sun, Metro and The Independent all splash on stories about the death of the Islamic State leader in Syria.
EXPRESS: ISIS chief died like a coward
The Times 28/10/2019
The Times 28/10/2019
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the fugitive leader of Islamic State, blew himself up with 3 of his children after a raid in northwest Syria, President Trump announced yesterday.
Tomorrow's front page: The families of British terror victims saluted US special forces after their raid killed IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi saying: "Good riddance."
METRO: He died like a dog
INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Baghdadi's brutal reign of terror ends with US raid
Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph says a Liberal Democrats’ offer to Prime Minister Boris Johnson could lead to a December election.
The Telegraph front page
The Daily Mail leads with a story reporting the head of the NHS will launch an “outspoken attack on the homeopathy industry for peddling deadly anti-vaccine myths”.
DAILY MAIL: NHS chief's blast at 'dangerous' homeopathy
And The Guardian says a leak has revealed the EU is ready to give the UK a three-month Brexit extension, while the i reports that a pre-Christmas election is looming.
Guardian front page, Monday 28 October 2019: EU ready to give UK three-month Brexit extension, leak reveals
I: December election looms as Johnson hints at deal
The Financial Times features a picture of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, but its splash is on the supposed financial woes of The Daily Telegraph newspaper.
FT: Barclay twins' cash injections into struggling empire set to hit £500m
The Daily Mirror says Mr Johnson is not to be trusted with getting a good post-Brexit trade deal with the US.
Daily Mirror front page - Don't trust Johnson on NHS
And the Daily Star splash reports that “Police chiefs have been slammed for allowing sensitive snowflake cops to leave training sessions with too much swearing.”
Tomorrow's @Daily_Star #frontpage:
- Police farce shocker: Thick-skinned blue line
- #Corrie's #CatherineTyldesley out #StrictlyComeDancing2019
- #AntandDec war hero
- Abbey's fabby hols!#frontpagestoday pic.twitter.com/SXRJJqHwjw— Daily Star (@Daily_Star) October 27, 2019