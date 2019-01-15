NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
How Jeremy Corbyn’s no confidence motion will work

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 10:16 PM

Jeremy Corbyn has tabled a motion of no confidence in the UK Government in an attempt to force a general election.

Following MPs rejection of Theresa May's Brexit deal, Mr Corbyn told the House of Commons that Ms May’s “catastrophic” defeat represented an “absolutely decisive” verdict on her Brexit negotiations and said he has tabled a vote of confidence.

It is the first time the procedure has been used under the provisions of the Fixed Term Parliaments Act passed by the coalition government under David Cameron.

This is how it will work:

Mr Corbyn will move the motion tabled in his name as Leader of the Opposition and will speak first in the debate scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

The British Prime Minister will then speak for the Government and at the end of proceedings at 7pm MPs will vote.

If the Government wins there will not be a general election and ministers will carry on in office.

If the Government loses, the Act states there must be an “early” election unless the Government can regain the confidence of the House by winning a confidence vote within 14 days.

During that two-week period there is no statutory limit on how many times a confidence motion can be brought forward and voted on.

In the course of that period the opposition may seek to form alliances within the Commons to demonstrate they are the party most likely to command the confidence of the House and therefore should be given the opportunity to form a government.

- Press Association


BrexitJeremy CorbynLabour

