How charities, universities and sponsors have reacted to Prince Andrew’s interview

Here is a look at how some of the businesses and organisations associated with England's Duke of York have reacted to his interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew’s initiative for tech entrepreneurs, Pitch@Palace, has removed its web page listing corporate supporters, and the Outward Bound Trust, which has a long association with the royal family, is considering the duke’s role as patron.

The Financial Times reported that one prominent backer of Pitch@Palace is pushing for the British Queen’s son to relinquish his association with the scheme, which he founded in 2014. Andrew with entrepreneurs from around the world during a Pitch@Palace event at St James’s Palace (John Stillwell/PA)

– Cutting ties

Murdoch University in Perth, Australia – Has told Buckingham Palace it will not be continuing participation in Pitch@Palace in 2020.

Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology – Concluded its involvement with Pitch@Palace in October and told the PA news agency it is committed to ensuring its campus remains “a safe and inclusive place to work and study”.

Bond University in Australia – Was preparing to consider working again with Pitch@Palace in 2020, but “in light of recent events, the university does not intend to seek any further involvement”.

KPMG – Pitch@Palace founding partner – Sponsorship contract expired at the end of October and will not be renewed.

Standard Chartered – Will not be renewing sponsorship of Pitch@Palace in December, citing “commercial reasons”.

Aon – Asked for its logo to be removed from the Pitch@Palace website, saying it had never been involved in the scheme in any capacity.

Gravity Road – Supporter of Pitch@Palace – Reported to be no longer working with the charity.

Advertising Week Europe – Supporter of Pitch@Palace – Reported to not be inviting Pitch@Palace to be part of its meeting in March.

Inmarsat – Will not be renewing its sponsorship of Pitch@Palace. Andrew, left, during his installation as chancellor of Huddersfield University in 2015 (Lynne Cameron/PA)

– Reviewing links

University of Wollongong in Australia – Told PA it is “currently undertaking an annual review of its future involvement in Pitch@Palace”.

AstraZeneca – Three-year partnership with Pitch@Palace is due to expire at the end of this year and is being reviewed.

London Metropolitan University – Reviewing Andrew’s role as patron at board of governors meeting next Tuesday.

Huddersfield University – A student panel passed a motion to lobby the duke to resign as its chancellor.

Outward Bound Trust – Holding a board meeting this week to discuss whether Andrew should stay as patron. He took over the role in March from the Duke of Edinburgh, who dedicated 65 years to the charity. Andrew talks to the media after he abseiled down from the top of the Shard in central London (John Stillwell/PA)

Hult International Business School – Will complete the current Pitch@Palace event in early December, but is reviewing its future involvement in the programme.

– Staying put

Stelios Philanthropic Foundation – The foundation, started by easyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou, is understood to be continuing its support for Pitch@Palace for the present.

Barclays – Recently renewed its sponsorship of the initiative, but is understood to be keeping a close eye on the situation.