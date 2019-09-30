News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia oil sites ‘legitimate defence’, Iran says

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia oil sites ‘legitimate defence’, Iran says
By Press Association
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 12:42 PM

Iran said the missile-and-drone attack on major Saudi oil sites earlier this month was an act of “legitimate defence” by Yemen’s Iran-allied Houthi rebels.

The September 14 assault was claimed by the Houthis, though Saudi Arabia says it was “unquestionably sponsored by Iran”.

The kingdom has been at war with the Houthis in Yemen since March 2015.

Iran denies being responsible and has warned any retaliatory attack targeting it will result in an “all-out war”.

File photo of Shiite Houthi tribesmen (Hani Mohammed/AP)
File photo of Shiite Houthi tribesmen (Hani Mohammed/AP)

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Monday called Saudi accusations “baseless”, adding that Iran supports the Houthis though “spiritual and political” means.

He added that “ceasefire and dialogue” was the only face-saving solution for Saudi Arabia.

Cabinet spokesman Ali Rabiei said the world has ignored another possibility, that the Houthis could have used Russian weapons seized from the Yemeni army or that they had procured them on the weapons market.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told 60 Minutes in an interview that aired on Sunday that “only a fool would attack” major Saudi oil sites and urged “strong and firm action to deter Iran”.

A security guard stands alert in front of Aramco’s oil processing facility(Amr Nabil/AP)
A security guard stands alert in front of Aramco’s oil processing facility(Amr Nabil/AP)

The attack on oil facilities has heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington.

US-Iranian relations have deteriorated since President Donald Trump last year pulled America out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and re-imposed sanctions that sent the country’s economy into freefall.

Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Zarif criticised Europe for failing to save the nuclear deal from unravelling.

Earlier this month, France proposed offering a 15-billion US dollar line of credit to compensate Iran for not being able to sell its crude oil abroad because of US sanctions.

A Taer-2 missile which is on display at an exhibition by Iran’s army and paramilitary Revolutionary Guard (Vahid Salemi/AP)
A Taer-2 missile which is on display at an exhibition by Iran’s army and paramilitary Revolutionary Guard (Vahid Salemi/AP)

Speaking to a group of Iranian expatriates in Frankfurt, Germany, during a stopover on his way home from attending the UN General Assembly in New York, Mr Zarif said Europe had been trying “for five months” to create a credit line for Iran to sell its oil, “but it has failed to manage even such a minor job”.

“When we enter talks with a European president whose country is a permanent member of the UN security council that has an atomic bomb, he tells us ‘I cannot do anything without president Trump’,” Mr Zarif said.

He did not name the European country, but the comment was interpreted as a reference to France’s President Emmanuel Macron.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Handshakes at the UN - Iran photo opportunityHandshakes at the UN - Iran photo opportunity

Oil tanker held by Iran has not moved after release, says ownerOil tanker held by Iran has not moved after release, says owner

Johnson accuses Iran of being behind attacks on Saudi oil facilitiesJohnson accuses Iran of being behind attacks on Saudi oil facilities

Iran criticises Boris Johnson after he attributes blame for Saudi attacksIran criticises Boris Johnson after he attributes blame for Saudi attacks

IranYemenTOPIC: Iran

More in this Section

China’s Xi Jinping says Hong Kong’s autonomy will be respectedChina’s Xi Jinping says Hong Kong’s autonomy will be respected

Coroner requests urgent creation of public inquiry into Manchester Arena bombingCoroner requests urgent creation of public inquiry into Manchester Arena bombing

Would-be stuntman guilty of murdering French film producerWould-be stuntman guilty of murdering French film producer

Iraq and Syria reopen key border crossing seven years after it was closedIraq and Syria reopen key border crossing seven years after it was closed


Lifestyle

Although she is from Watergrasshill, Cork, Emer O’Sullivan’s heart has always been in Tipperary.Wedding of the Week: Premier county, premier wedding

The turning of the seasons, especially summer easing into autumn, has for centuries inspired poets. The changing colours of trees and falling leaves which crunch underfoot tend to get poetic juices flowing. “Every leaf seems bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree,” as Emily Bronte wrote so simply.Getting inspired by autumn

There’s a lot in what the small Swedish girl said about school- goers walking to school rather than getting the parents to drive them there. It would save diesel, save global warming, and be good for their health.We can talk about climate change till the cows come home

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »