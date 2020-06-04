News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Houses swept into sea by landslide in Arctic Norway

Houses swept into sea by landslide in Arctic Norway
Thursday, June 04, 2020 - 05:10 PM

A large landslide has swept a number of houses into the sea in Arctic Norway.

Jan Egil Bakkedal said he filmed the powerful landslide near the town of Alta that pushed eight houses into the sea.

He said: “I ran for my life” into surrounding hills, and saw that one of the houses, which he owns, was washed away in the landslide.

Local police told Norwegian news agency NTB that the landslide was between 2,145-2,640 feet wide and up to 132 feet high.

Police spokesman Torfinn Halvari said a car was swept away in the landslide, but no one was injured.

The aftermath of the landslide (Hanne Larsen/AP)
The aftermath of the landslide (Hanne Larsen/AP)

A dog that ended up in the sea was able to swim back to land and is safe, he said.

Several minor landslides followed, and nearby houses were temporarily evacuated.

The far end of the cape where the landslide occurred was closed off with Alta mayor Monica Nielsen saying that “the extent of the damage is considerable, and there’s a lot of debris”.

Work was under way to ensure that the rubble does not end up in shipping lanes.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

NorwayTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

France will not hold Bastille Day parade amid Covid-19 crisisFrance will not hold Bastille Day parade amid Covid-19 crisis

What do we know about the suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann?What do we know about the suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann?

Pro-government troops claim they have lifted siege of Libya’s capitalPro-government troops claim they have lifted siege of Libya’s capital

Johnson urges world leaders to focus ‘collective ingenuity’ on Covid-19 vaccine huntJohnson urges world leaders to focus ‘collective ingenuity’ on Covid-19 vaccine hunt


Lifestyle

She joins celebrities like Lady Gaga and Stephanie Beatriz fighting bi erasure.Why it’s so important Lili Reinhart has come out as bisexual

PPE can exacerbate pre-existing conditions and cause acne, but there are things you can do to help.How to protect your skin when wearing a face mask

David Brophy's new choir and a classic Ireland v Holland game feature among today's top tips.Thursday's TV Highlights: David Brophy's new choir and a classic Ireland v Holland game

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 36
  • 43
  • 44
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »