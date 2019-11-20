News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
House where Hitler was born to become police precinct

By Press Association
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 09:45 AM

The house where Adolf Hitler was born in 1889 will become a police precinct, Austrian authorities have said.

The move ends years of uncertainty over the building, which has become a pilgrimage site for people who glorify the Nazi dictator.

Interior minister Wolfgang Peschorn said the “future use of the house by the police should send an unmistakable signal that this building will forever be removed from the commemoration of national socialism”.

Nazi Germany annexed Austria in 1938, shortly before launching a campaign of military conquest and racist extermination across Europe that cost tens of millions of lives.

The house in Braunau am Inn, near the German border, will be redesigned following an international architectural competition.

It was expropriated from the previous owner in 2017.

