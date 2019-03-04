NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
House panel launches sweeping probe of Donald Trump

Monday, March 04, 2019 - 04:45 PM

A congressional panel has launched a sweeping new probe of President Donald Trump, his White House, his campaign and his businesses.

The panel is sending document requests to 81 people linked to the president and his associates.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler says the investigation will be focused on obstruction of justice, corruption and abuses of power.

The aggressive, broad investigation could set the stage for impeachment, although Democratic leaders have pledged to investigate all avenues and review special counsel Robert Mueller’s report before taking drastic action.

Nadler said today’s document requests are a way to “begin building the public record” and the committee has the responsibility to investigate.

READ MORE: Trump says Cohen hearing may have hurt North Korea summit

The White House said it has received the House Judiciary Committee’s letter requesting documents related to the Trump administration, family and business as part of an expanding Russia investigation.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said today that the White House counsel’s office and relevant officials will review the letter and respond at the appropriate time.

The committee is requesting documents from more than 60 people.

Nadler, who says he believes the president obstructed justice, said the panel wants to review documents from the Justice Department, the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. and Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg. He says former White House chief of staff John Kelly and former White House counsel Don McGahn also are likely targets.

The top House Democrat said it’s “very clear” President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

Nadler, who is the chairman of the House committee that would be in charge of impeachment, said the panel is requesting documents today from more than 60 people from Trump’s administration, family and business as part of a rapidly expanding Russia investigation.

Nadler said the House Judiciary Committee wants to review documents from the Justice Department, the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. and Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg. Former White House chief of staff John Kelly and former White House counsel Don McGahn also are likely targets, he said.

Asked if he believed Trump obstructed justice, Nadler said, “Yes, I do.”

