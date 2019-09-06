News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

House of Lords approve bid to prevent UK Government forcing through no-deal Brexit

House of Lords approve bid to prevent UK Government forcing through no-deal Brexit
By Press Association
Friday, September 06, 2019 - 03:57 PM

Britain's House of Lords peers have approved a bill designed to stop the British Government forcing through a no-deal exit.

The House of Lords approved the European Union (Withdrawal) (No. 6) Bill at third reading without a formal vote.

The legislation requires a delay to Brexit beyond October 31 unless a divorce deal is approved or Parliament agrees to leaving the EU without one by October 19.

It sailed through its final stages in the Lords without amendment and is now expected to receive royal assent on Monday, thereby completing all stages required to become law.

READ MORE

Scottish court rejects bid for interim order to halt prorogation of Parliament

More on this topic

Irish SMEs face a once in a generation challenge irrespectve of what form Brexit takesIrish SMEs face a once in a generation challenge irrespectve of what form Brexit takes

Scottish court rejects bid for interim order to halt prorogation of ParliamentScottish court rejects bid for interim order to halt prorogation of Parliament

Tories continue with 'chicken' jibes against Jeremy Corbyn on TwitterTories continue with 'chicken' jibes against Jeremy Corbyn on Twitter

Sturgeon: UK election before October 31 ‘not in wider public interest’Sturgeon: UK election before October 31 ‘not in wider public interest’

BrexitHouse of LordsUKpoliticsTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Triplets jailed in UK for conspiracy to supply guns to ‘dangerous criminal’Triplets jailed in UK for conspiracy to supply guns to ‘dangerous criminal’

Scottish court rejects bid for interim order to halt prorogation of ParliamentScottish court rejects bid for interim order to halt prorogation of Parliament

Hurricane Dorian causes flooding after hitting North Carolina islandsHurricane Dorian causes flooding after hitting North Carolina islands

Tories continue with 'chicken' jibes against Jeremy Corbyn on TwitterTories continue with 'chicken' jibes against Jeremy Corbyn on Twitter


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson has advice on choosing plants that don’t tend to succumb to box blightHedge your bets: Advice on choosing plants that don’t succumb to box blight

Macroom Flower & Garden Club hosts a floral demonstration with Helen Cusack AOIFA entitled ‘Hidden Gems of Autumn including ideas for wedding flowers’ on Thursday, September 12Garden notes: Lots to do all over Cork in the coming week

All the fun of the fair in Cork tomorrow will quickly be followed by all the fun of the fair in Dublin next week.Exciting antiques events that offer plenty of scope for collectors

There are many advantages to growing this tasty fruit, says Fiann Ó NualláinRaspberry ripples: Planting and picking the tasty treat

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »