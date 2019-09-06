House of Lords approve bid to prevent UK Government forcing through no-deal Brexit

Britain's House of Lords peers have approved a bill designed to stop the British Government forcing through a no-deal exit.

The House of Lords approved the European Union (Withdrawal) (No. 6) Bill at third reading without a formal vote.

The legislation requires a delay to Brexit beyond October 31 unless a divorce deal is approved or Parliament agrees to leaving the EU without one by October 19.

It sailed through its final stages in the Lords without amendment and is now expected to receive royal assent on Monday, thereby completing all stages required to become law.