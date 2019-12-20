House of Commons votes to proceed with Brexit Bill

MPs have voted in the House of Commons on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit Bill.

The Withdrawal Agreement Bill has been passed with 358 votes in favour of the bill.

This afternoon’s vote comes after Johnson secured an 80-seat majority in the UK general election.

Johnson brought back the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill for its second reading in the House of Commons after pledging during his election campaign that Brexit would be “decided” by Christmas.

The Conservative Party leader said his Brexit Bill, along with his plans for government, announced in the Queen’s Speech yesterday, would bring about a “new dawn” for Britain.

A total of 234 MPs voted against the bill.

The withdrawal agreement will now need to be ratified by the European Parliament next month.

Then the stage will be set for Brexit on 31 January, when the post-Brexit transition period will begin.

The UK will continue to follow all the EU's rules and regulations for the next 11 months.

The British Prime Minister told MPs the Bill must not be seen as a victory for one party or faction before adding: “This is the time when we move on and discard the old labels of Leave and Remain.

“In fact, the very words seem tired to me – as defunct as Big-enders and Little-enders, or Montagues and Capulets at the end of the play.

“Now is the time to act together as one reinvigorated nation, one United Kingdom, filled with renewed confidence in our national destiny and determined at last to take advantage of the opportunities that now lie before us.”

The oven is on, so to speak, it is set at gas mark 4, we can have it done by lunchtime, or late lunch

Mr Johnson said: “We will be able to move forward together. The Bill ensures that the implementation period must end on January 31 with no possibility of an extension.

“And it paves the path for a new agreement on our future relationship with our European neighbours based on an ambitious free-trade agreement, with no alignment… on EU rules, but instead control of our own laws and close and friendly relations.

“This vision of the United Kingdom’s independence, a vision that inspires so many, is now if this Parliament, this new Parliament allows, only hours from our grasp.

“The oven is on, so to speak, it is set at gas mark 4, we can have it done by lunchtime, or late lunch.”

Mr Johnson added: “Now is the moment to come together and write a new and exciting chapter in our national story, to forge a new partnership with our European friends, to stand tall in the world, to begin the healing for which the whole people of this country yearn.”

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during the Brexit debate in the House of Commons, London. Photo: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn labelled the Government’s handling of Brexit as a “national embarrassment” since 2016, as he said his party “recognises the clear message” from voters at the election but confirmed Labour would not support the Bill.

He said Mr Johnson was offering a “terrible” Brexit deal, adding: “Labour will not support this Bill as we remain certain there is a better and fairer way for this country to leave the European Union.

“One which would not risk ripping our communities apart, selling out our public services or sacrificing hundreds of thousands of jobs in the process.

“This deal is a road map for the reckless direction in which the Government and our Prime Minister are determined to take our country.”