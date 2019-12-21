News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

House asks for documents in probe into Epstein’s secret plea deal

House asks for documents in probe into Epstein’s secret plea deal
Saturday, December 21, 2019 - 08:25 AM

Democrats have asked for documents from federal prosecutors and Florida law enforcement in an investigation into how Jeffrey Epstein received a secret plea deal more than a decade ago after he was accused of molesting under-age girls.

The House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter to US attorney general William Barr, asking for all emails about the plea deal and how victims should have been notified.

Earlier this year, a federal judge ruled the disgraced financier’s victims should have been consulted under federal law about the deal.

Epstein reached the deal in 2008 with then-Miami US attorney Alexander Acosta’s office to end the federal investigation that could have landed him in prison for life.

William Barr (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
William Barr (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Epstein instead pleaded guilty to lesser state charges, spent 13 months in jail, paid financial settlements to victims and registered as a sex offender.

Mr Acosta was appointed labour secretary by President Donald Trump, but resigned in July amid renewed scrutiny of the plea deal.

The House committee asked for the documents by the first week in January.

The panel also sent a letter to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement commissioner Richard Swearingen, asking for documents related to its investigation into the deal and Epstein’s work-release arrangement at Palm Beach County’s jail.

During his 13-month stay at the jail, Epstein spent most days at his office. His driver would pick him and a guard up in the morning and he would spend the day working and meeting visitors, before returning to the jail to sleep.

He was also able to visit his Palm Beach mansion, despite restrictions on home visits.

Epstein, 66, killed himself in his New York City jail cell in August after federal agents arrested him on new sex trafficking charges.

Jeffrey EpsteinTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Trump lauds creation of US military Space ForceTrump lauds creation of US military Space Force

Polish MPs approve law giving government powers to fire judgesPolish MPs approve law giving government powers to fire judges

Making A Murderer offender Brendan Dassey has pardon bid rejectedMaking A Murderer offender Brendan Dassey has pardon bid rejected

Ex-girlfriend of footballer jailed for terror fundraisingEx-girlfriend of footballer jailed for terror fundraising


Lifestyle

Don’t panic. You still have a few days left to pick up your wine and wine-related Christmas presents. We all fret far too much about the wine for the Christmas dinner, remember that turkey matches everything but nothing matches Brussel sprouts so there is no perfect match.The best wines to go with your Christmas dinner

Conor English tells how his research on Frank Murphy resulted in a biography and a unique insight into 20th-century buildingsCork architect led mid-20th century Cork design

There has long been a tradition of supporting charities in the comedy scene. Esther McCarthy talks to top Irish comedians about the causes close to their heartsHo ho help: Comedians who stand up for charity

These highly-rated heroes deserve a place on your bathroom shelf, says Katie Wright.9 beauty products from 2019 that are actually worth the hype

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »