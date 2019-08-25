Hottest ever August bank holiday weekend for UK as temperature reaches 33.3C

Sunseekers are enjoying Britain’s hottest ever August bank holiday weekend.

Temperatures were still climbing when the previous record high was broken as 31.6C (88.9F) was recorded at Heathrow at around 1pm, Britain's Met Office said.

And later the Met said that provisionally it looked as though the highest temperature recorded on Sunday was 33.3C (92F), again at Heathrow.

Met Office meteorologist Sarah Kent said there could be a similar high temperature on Monday.

🌡️ Provisionally, it looks like the highest temperature recorded this afternoon was 33.3 ºC at Heathrow - a full summary of today's weather will appear on our extremes tweet later! 🌡️ — Met Office (@metoffice) August 25, 2019

She said: “It is a bank holiday weekend. There is a lot of sunshine about to be had but people need to exercise some common sense.”

She urged people to stay covered up at the beach, hydrated and also to keep safe by listening to any coastguard announcements.

Revellers at the Notting Hill Carnival on Sunday and Monday – expected to number one million – have been advised to stay hydrated amid temperatures which are forecast to surpass 30C on both days.

The previous best late August bank holiday temperatures before this weekend were 31.5C (88.7F) at Heathrow in 2001, 27C (80.6F) in Knockareen, Co Fermanagh in the same year and 26.7C (80.06F) in Aviemore, Invernesshire, in Scotland in 1984.

A new Welsh record was set on Saturday at Gogerddan, near Aberystwyth, when the temperature hit 27.4C ((81.3F), beating the previous high of 27.3C (81.1F) at Velindre, Powys, in 2013.

It was 27.1C (80.78F) in Hawarden, Wales, on Sunday, but elsewhere the Rhyl Air Show was delayed due to the weather, according to North Wales Police.

Denbighshire County Council said “unexpected sea fog” had hit the event and the visibility levels needed for display flying.

Temperatures on Sunday reached 23.6C (74.48F) in Ballywattcock, Northern Ireland, along with 26.2C (79.16F) in Prestwick, Scotland, by the afternoon. Monday is not a bank holiday in Scotland. People punt along the River Cam in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)

The late summer sunshine, as a result of warm air being dragged up over the UK from France, comes at the end of what has been a wet and chilly month so far.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “With summer returning in time for the weekend for many of us, it’s going to mean millions of us take to the road for day trips and short breaks.

“Unfortunately, as the temperature rises so can the chances of a breakdown – so it’s important drivers check over their vehicle before setting out. Tyre pressure and tread, as well as oil and coolant levels, should all be looked at and doing so can really cut the chances of breaking down.

“Hungry, thirsty or tired passengers can also be recipes for in-car irritability – and ‘carguments’ – so pack enough food and water to keep your passengers happy, and plan in enough breaks along the way.”

- Press Association