Hotel blaze fought by 100 firefighters in west London

By Press Association
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 06:27 AM

Around 100 firefighters were battling a blaze at a five-storey hotel in west London in the early hours of Wednesday.

Fifteen fire engines were attending the incident in High Street, Brentford, according to the London Fire Brigade.

Station commander Nathan Hobson said: “The whole of a single-storey bin room on the ground floor is alight. The fire spread to an adjacent hotel of five floors.”

He said firefighters were carrying out a “systematic search of the hotel” after 17 calls were placed to 999.

The brigade was called to the fire at 2.52am and has been supported by staff from surrounding fire stations.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

