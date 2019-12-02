News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Hot temperatures could be linked to early birth – study

Hot temperatures could be linked to early birth – study
By Press Association
Monday, December 02, 2019 - 05:27 PM

Hot temperatures could be linked to early birth, scientists say.

A study found a spike in birth rates when temperatures reach 32.2C when researchers looked at birth records of 56 million Americans born between 1969 and 1988.

During this period, an average of 25,000 babies were born up to two weeks early each year as a result of heatwaves, according to the study.

This represents a loss of more than 150,000 gestational days annually, according to scientists from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA).

Shorter gestational periods have been linked to negative health and cognitive outcomes later in life.

Previous research has linked hot weather to an acceleration of childbirth and shorter gestations.

We find that extreme heat causes an increase in deliveries on the day of exposure and on the following day

READ MORE

Up to public to judge politician ads, Zuckerberg says in latest Facebook defence

Scientists used estimated changes in daily birth rates from counties across America to quantify the total number of lost days of gestation associated with heat over a span of two decades.

The sample for the research published in Nature Climate Change (NCC) included 56 million births.

Researchers estimate that birth rates increase by five%  on days with a maximum temperature above 32.2°C (90°F), with an average gestational reduction of 6.1 days – some births occurred two weeks early.

The authors, Dr Alan Barreca from UCLA, and Dr Jessamyn Schaller of the National Bureau of Economic Research, in Massachusetts, write: “We find that extreme heat causes an increase in deliveries on the day of exposure and on the following day and show that the additional births were accelerated by up to two weeks.”

They add: “While we posit climate change will cause gestational losses, the exact magnitude of the future costs is highly uncertain – households may adapt as expectations about the frequency of hot weather events increase, which could mitigate impacts on infant health.

“Indeed, we find that access to air conditioning is an effective adaptation strategy and one that is likely to be adopted more in places where hot weather is currently infrequent.”

Andrew Shennan, professor of obstetrics, King’s College London, said: “The findings are valid and well researched, but they do not take into account why women deliver.

“As a large proportion of births, especially in the USA are precipitated by doctors – inductions or Caesareans, there may be social reasons – eg: women requesting delivery earlier when they are uncomfortable with the heat.

“This requires further evaluation to understand mechanisms.

“Extremes of temperatures, both hot and cold have previously been linked to risk of both stillbirth and delivery.  Mechanisms are not clear.

“Given the wide variety of temperatures around the world, and that most women have normal pregnancies, this is unlikely to be an important risk factor for any individual.”

READ MORE

British party leaders accused of politicising London Bridge terror attack

Nature Climate ChangePregnancyUCLA

More in this Section

Parties resume election campaigns in UK after political row over London Bridge attackParties resume election campaigns in UK after political row over London Bridge attack

Olivia Jade Giannulli returns to YouTube after scandalOlivia Jade Giannulli returns to YouTube after scandal

UN chief calls warns climate change near ‘point of no return’UN chief calls warns climate change near ‘point of no return’

Brain networks that play crucial role in suicide risk identified – studyBrain networks that play crucial role in suicide risk identified – study


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps sees a shining future in 2020 for a rock star of flooring - terrazzo.New slab of appreciation for terrazzo tiling

Almost one in four parents who participated in the Barnardos Partnership with Parents (PwP) programme was a self-referral. These were mums and dads who were saying very simply: ‘I need help.’Self-referral programme for parents: Mums and dads simply saying ‘I need help'

Ciara O'Donovan is delighted she chose to attend a post-Leaving Certificate (PLC) course in science and laboratory techniques at St John’s Central College, Cork.PLC courses also an option for students considering next step after Leaving Cert results

Don’t take your eyes for granted. Protect your vision with this simple advice, says Liz Connor.4 tips for looking after your eye health this winter

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »