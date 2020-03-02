News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Hostages released after being held in Philippines shopping centre

Hostages released after being held in Philippines shopping centre
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 01:07 PM

A recently dismissed security guard has released his hostages and walked out of a Philippine shopping centre, ending a day-long hostage crisis.

The man, identified as Archie Paray, a former guard at the complex, left the V-Mall in suburban San Juan city in metropolitan Manila on Monday evening with his hostages, who were secured by police.

The suspect was allowed to speak to reporters and authorities to outline his grievances.

Police say the man shot a security officer in the morning before rushing to the second floor of the complex, where he held dozens of people, mostly employees, hostage in an office.

The number of hostages was not immediately clear.

Greenhill Shopping CentreManilaV-MallTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

First coronavirus case confirmed in ScotlandFirst coronavirus case confirmed in Scotland

Boris Johnson says he ‘absolutely’ has confidence in embattled Home SecretaryBoris Johnson says he ‘absolutely’ has confidence in embattled Home Secretary

Warm winter ruins German ice wine productionWarm winter ruins German ice wine production

Refugees mass at borders as fighting between Syria and Turkey escalatesRefugees mass at borders as fighting between Syria and Turkey escalates


Lifestyle

Happy Birthday to Green Man Wines in Terenure who had their fifth anniversary recentlyWine with Leslie Williams: Food-friendly natural wines

Hilary Fennell talks to Hazel Clifford about traits, faults and what she's most thankful forThis much I know: Hazel Clifford

The Royal seal of style approval: Royalty has inspired fashion for as long as there’s been royalty, and anyone who dates, and marries, a prince is a subject of fascination from head to toe. As the Cambridges prepare for their visit to Ireland next week, Rachel Marie Walsh rates Kate’s style legacy, from safe unfussy high street pieces to subtle hints of rebellion with Alexander McQueenThe Royals are coming to Ireland - We pay tribute to Kate's style

Darina Allen examines some of the latest food trendsDarina Allen: The latest food trends - What's hot and what's not

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »