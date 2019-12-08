Horror fire in New Delhi kills at least 34

At least 34 people died on Sunday in a major fire that broke out in a building in a grains market in central New Delhi, a doctor in a government-run hospital said.

Dr. Kishore Singh said the victims were brought to the hospital by rescuers. Another 15 people were being treated for burns or smoke inhalation and were in a stable condition, Dr Singh said.

The cause of the fire was being investigated. Police officers cordon off the site (Manish Swarup/AP)

Fire Services chief Atul Garg said the blaze was put out by 25 fire trucks and the rescue operation completed. He said 56 people had been moved out of the area due to the fire, which broke out around 5.30am local time on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the fire as “extremely horrific”.

“My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery,” Modi tweeted.

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.

In 1997, a fire in a New Delhi cinema killed 59 people. In February this year, 17 people were killed by a fire in a six-story hotel, also in the Indian capital, that started in an unauthorised rooftop kitchen.