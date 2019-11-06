Horrifying CCTV footage shows man in UK setting dog on pet cat

Horrifying CCTV footage has captured a savage attack in which a man deliberately set his dog on a pet cat.

The video shows the suspect, who was wearing a cap and hooded jacket, approaching a property in Woodlands Crescent, Walsall, with his lurcher-type dog on October 23.

The man can be seen pointing a large light at a cat sitting on a wall to trigger the “extremely disturbing” and brutal attack, which resulted in the animal’s death.

The cat’s owner, Gary Truefitt, said he was very upset after seeing the video.

He discovered the footage after his cat Cleo, whom he had owned for eight years, did not return home the following day.

Mr Truefitt said: “I noticed my gate was left open, which was suspicious, so I decided to check the CCTV and was completely shocked by what I found.

“I was very upset, I went to my neighbour’s house as I didn’t know what to do.

“Cleo will be very much missed. She was a daft cat in lots of ways and would lie along the driveway even when there were cars about, but she was a companion to me.

“It’s just awful to think of her being attacked in this way.”

This is an extremely disturbing incident and we’d like to find out who this individual is as soon as possible

RSPCA trainee inspector Fiona Howell said: “This is an extremely disturbing incident and we’d like to find out who this individual is as soon as possible.

“We believe there may also be offences of ‘lamping’ shown here and are also liaising with the police.

“If anyone does recognise the individual in this footage they can contact the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”