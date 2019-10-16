News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Hong Kong’s chief executive forced to halt annual address amid protests

By Press Association
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 07:41 AM

Furious pro-democracy politicians twice forced Hong Kong’s leader to stop delivering a speech laying out her policy objectives in chaotic scenes in the territory.

Carrie Lam’s inability to deliver her annual policy address marked a slap in the face for the embattled chief executive.

Mrs Lam had already started delivering the speech when chanting pro-democracy members forced an interruption.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam gives a policy speech(Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
She left the Legislative Council chamber and then came back a few minutes later to try again, only to be interrupted one more time.

At an impromptu news conference outside the chamber, the politicians then played a recording on a small loudspeaker that they said was the sound of police tear-gassing protesters and of protesters screaming.

“These are the voices of people screaming and they are just ordinary Hong Kong people,” said Tanya Chan.

A pan-democratic legislator holds a protest sign outside the Legislative Council (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
“Please, please, please Mrs Carrie Lam, don’t let us suffer any more.”

She and others called for Mrs Lam’s resignation.

“This is the only way that we can have a good future,” said Mrs Chan.

Mrs Lam had been bracing for trouble in the chamber as her government battles protests that have gripped the semi-autonomous Chinese territory since June.

