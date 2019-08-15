Hong Kong Umbrella Movement leader released on bail

A leading Hong Kong opposition leader imprisoned on public disorder charges has been released on bail as the government attempts to quell a protest movement that has paralysed parts of the territory, including its international airport, and led to hundreds of arrests.

Benny Taiwan was sentenced to 16 months as one of nine leaders of a 2014 drive for universal suffrage known as the Umbrella Movement.

He was allowed to return home on Thursday on £10,000 cash bail but was barred from leaving Hong Kong.

The 2014 movement fizzled out, its demands unmet and leaders arrested, but it laid the groundwork for the new protest movement that began in June with mass opposition to extradition legislation and has since encompassed more sweeping democratic demands.

- Press Association