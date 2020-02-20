News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Hong Kong theatre group volunteers make homemade masks to combat coronavirus

Hong Kong theatre group volunteers make homemade masks to combat coronavirus
Thursday, February 20, 2020 - 02:29 PM

Volunteers from a Hong Kong theatre group are using their backstage skills to help fight the new coronavirus, sewing reusable protective face masks for those who cannot access or afford them.

Jo Ngai, a drama lover and founder of the group Nonsensemakers, and her friend Jessie Han have turned a theatre rehearsal room into a temporary handmade mask factory.

With the help of friends they met online, they have been working to produce 400 fabric masks that can be reused by throwing away the inner lining.

It is not clear how effective they will be in combating the virus, but Ngai and Han think their triple-layered creations will be an effective defence.

A volunteer irons a handmade cotton mask (Kin Cheung/AP)
A volunteer irons a handmade cotton mask (Kin Cheung/AP)

As infections have grown in Hong Kong, thousands have lined up to buy masks.

The supply is limited, and when available, the prices are often astronomical.

Han said: “I noticed that the price of surgical masks has surged threefold within three days.

“So we think that it is nearly impossible for ordinary citizens, especially the poor, to buy surgical masks.

The group are volunteers (Kin Cheung/AP)
The group are volunteers (Kin Cheung/AP)

“But face masks are essential with the outbreak of the coronavirus.”

Regardless of their origin, fabric masks are a good option amid the shortage of industrially produced surgical masks, according to Dr Joseph Tsang, a Hong Kong specialist in infectious diseases.

Dr Tsang said: “It is always better to wear something rather than nothing.

The masks are handmade (Kin Cheung/AP)
The masks are handmade (Kin Cheung/AP)

“Regarding the design of this fabric mask, putting a surgical mask into the middle of the mask can help prevent the virus and the mask’s moist absorbing layer can extend the lifespan and effectiveness of the surgical mask.”

ChinacoronavirusCovid-19Face MasksHong KongTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Second World War veteran, 102, ‘quite proud’ after fighting off burglarSecond World War veteran, 102, ‘quite proud’ after fighting off burglar

Morgan Stanley buying E-Trade for £10bnMorgan Stanley buying E-Trade for £10bn

Victoria’s Secret sale agreedVictoria’s Secret sale agreed

Tony Blair says all Labour leadership contenders ‘significant improvement’ on CorbynTony Blair says all Labour leadership contenders ‘significant improvement’ on Corbyn


Lifestyle

Congrats to winners at the recent Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards.The Menu: Serving up the latest food news

The singer is no stranger to sporting an array of pastel nail polishes.7 times Harry Styles had the perfect manicure

Gareth Cotter-Stone explores the magical city on the west coast of Ireland.Why you should visit Galway, European Capital of Culture 2020

Our cat is recovering from a respiratory tract infection following treatment at a veterinary clinic. His energy levels are low.Natural health: My cat's energy levels are low

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »