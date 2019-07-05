News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Hong Kong students reject talks with city leader

Friday, July 05, 2019 - 07:38 AM

Student unions from two Hong Kong universities have turned down invitations from city leader Carrie Lam for talks about the recent unrest over her proposal to allow the extradition of suspects to mainland China.

The invitations followed a pledge by Ms Lam to do a better job of listening to the voices of young people.

But student leaders said at a news conference that they do not think Ms Lam is being sincere.

Her office invited them to closed-door meetings, but the students said any talks should be held in public and include a wider representation.

The most recent protests saw an attack on the Legislative Council building (Andy Wong/AP)
Young people have taken the lead in protesting against the extradition legislation, which many see as a threat to the rights guaranteed to Hong Kong under the “one country, two systems” framework that governs the Chinese territory.

Ms Lam, who was appointed as Hong Kong’s leader by a committee dominated by pro-Beijing elites, suspended the legislation indefinitely after a huge march against it on June 9 and then a June 12 protest that blocked access to the legislature and nearby streets.

The demonstrations have continued, with protesters demanding a formal withdrawal of the Bill, Ms Lam’s resignation, the release of dozens arrested after the protests, and an independent investigation into a police crackdown on the June 12 protest that included the use of tear gas and rubber bullets.

