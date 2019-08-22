News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Hong Kong students rally as more protests planned

Hong Kong students rally as more protests planned
By Press Association
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 12:38 PM

High school students have gathered a square in downtown Hong Kong to rally for political reforms.

Hundreds of teenagers, wearing black and holding umbrellas in the oppressive heat, turned out for the rally, one of many demonstrations organised by different groups over the coming weeks.

They chanted “Liberate Hong Kong” and “Revolution of our times” and called for Hong Kong’s Beijing-backed leader, Carrie Lam, to step down, before breaking into groups to discuss the city’s political future.

Hong Kong has been gripped for more than two months by at times violent protests led by young people demanding the withdrawal of an unpopular extradition bill and full democracy.

The bill, which would have seen suspects extradited to mainland China where the judiciary is not independent, was eventually shelved.

A protestor holds a sign reading “God bless Hong Kong” during a demonstration by students and others at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)
A protestor holds a sign reading “God bless Hong Kong” during a demonstration by students and others at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)

On Friday, the movement’s supporters plan to form human chains across the semi-autonomous Chinese city, inspired by a similar event 30 years ago in the Baltic states when hundreds of thousands of Lithuanians, Latvians and Estonians joined together to mourn the loss of independence to Soviet rule.

Also on Thursday, two people have been charged with rioting in connection with a July 21 attack, Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung said at a daily press briefing.

Masked assailants suspected of ties to organised crime swung bamboo poles and steel rods in the rampage, injuring 45 people, which came as a shocking escalation of the city’s summer of protest.

The charges are the first to be filed against the 28 people arrested after the attack.

Mr Tse said police are awaiting legal advice from the Department of Justice on charges for the other 26 arrested.

We... strongly condemn any violence and behaviour undermining social order

Major banks in Hong Kong took out advertisements in some newspapers calling for an end to the political crisis, signalling the financial industry’s support for Ms Lam.

HSBC called for dialogue to resolve differences, in a full-page ad in the pro-Beijing Wen Wei Po.

“We are very concerned about recent social events and strongly condemn any violence and behaviour undermining social order,” the bank said, adding it “fully supports a peaceful approach to finding solutions”.

Standard Chartered said it opposes violence and “firmly supports” the Hong Kong government in effectively maintain social order.

Bank of East Asia took out a smaller ad with a similar message.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Hong Kong protesters mark brutal mob attack with sit-inHong Kong protesters mark brutal mob attack with sit-in

Hong Kong leader promises dialogue to put an end to protestsHong Kong leader promises dialogue to put an end to protests

China hits out at Taiwan over asylum offer to Hong Kong protestersChina hits out at Taiwan over asylum offer to Hong Kong protesters

Massive turnout of about 1.7 million for march in latest Hong Kong protestMassive turnout of about 1.7 million for march in latest Hong Kong protest

Carrie LamHong KongprotestsTOPIC: Hong Kong

More in this Section

Russia sends robot into space to test out new booster rocketRussia sends robot into space to test out new booster rocket

Former Danish PM attacks Trump for comments on defence spendingFormer Danish PM attacks Trump for comments on defence spending

Tremor halts fracking at UK’s only active siteTremor halts fracking at UK’s only active site

More research needed into risks of microplastics in drinking water, says WHOMore research needed into risks of microplastics in drinking water, says WHO


Lifestyle

RJ Keighery's sale offers an across-the-board selection, says Des O'Sullivan.Waterford event to offer antique hunters plenty of variety

Dave Grohl’s journey from the heartbreak of Nirvana and Kurt Cobain’s suicide to the stadium rock sunny uplands frequented by Foo Fighters is proof even the most anguishing stories can have happy endings.Foo Fighters impress in RDS show as Grohl's agonising story gets happy ending

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 22, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »