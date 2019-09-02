News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Hong Kong students plan to strike as commutes disrupted

By Press Association
Monday, September 02, 2019 - 06:52 AM

Students in Hong Kong are planning to strike on the first day of classes following the summer holiday.

The strike on Monday was planned as a continuation of nearly three months of fiery anti-government protests in Hong Kong, where mass demonstrations have called for electoral reforms and an independent inquiry into police conduct.

The youth-dominated movement will be tested as classes resume and many protesters are expected to go back to school.

Students wearing gas masks and helmets stage a rally outside Queen’s College in Hong Kong (AP Photo)
Some demonstrators disrupted the morning commute by blocking train doors in multiple public transit stations.

They attempted to evade police by moving quickly between stations.

Officers at Lok Fu station hit protesters with batons and arrested one person among them.

Another three were arrested at Lai King station.

