News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Hong Kong student dies after fall during protest clash

Hong Kong student dies after fall during protest clash
By Press Association
Friday, November 08, 2019 - 08:47 AM

A Hong Kong university student who fell off a parking garage after police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters has died.

The death comes amid five months of unrest and is expected to intensify anger in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

A hospital official, identified only as Chow, said the 22-year-old died on Friday morning, but could not give further details.

A protester holds up a photo of Chow Tsz-Lok as they disrupt a graduation ceremony at the University of Science and Technology in Hong Kong (AP)
A protester holds up a photo of Chow Tsz-Lok as they disrupt a graduation ceremony at the University of Science and Technology in Hong Kong (AP)

Although the cause of his fall has not been determined, his death is likely to deepen anger among youths against police, who have been accused of heavy-handed tactics since protests demanding democratic reforms started in June.

Local media reported that Chow Tsz-Lok has been in a coma with brain injury since he was found early on Monday on the second floor of the building.

Police believed he plunged from an upper floor but it was not captured by security cameras.

Minutes earlier, television footage showed riot police firing tear gas at the building after objects were hurled down at the officers in the street when they chased off a mob.

Police did not rule out the possibility he was fleeing from tear gas but noted officials fired from a distance.

A graduate student stands as protesters paste posters on a sculpture after disrupting a graduation ceremony to set up a makeshift memorial at the University of Science and Technology in Hong Kong (AP)
A graduate student stands as protesters paste posters on a sculpture after disrupting a graduation ceremony to set up a makeshift memorial at the University of Science and Technology in Hong Kong (AP)

Police also denied claims that officials pushed the victim down and had delayed emergency services.

There have been few fatalities amid the unrest, with previous reports of deaths by suicide and a man who fell to his death while hanging pro-democracy banners on a building.

At the University of Science and Technology, Mr Chow’s colleagues staged rallies this week and on Thursday disrupted a graduation ceremony.

The university president dabbed away tears as he announced Mr Chow’s death on Friday on the second day of the convocation, with the audience standing to observe a moment of silence.

Calls emerged online for memorial events to mourn Mr Chow in multiple locations, including at the garage in the suburb where he fell.

The protests were sparked by a now-shelved extradition bill to mainland China that many sees as Beijing’s creeping interference on legal and other rights guaranteed to Hong Kong when the former British colony returned under Chinese rule in 1997.

The movement has since expanded to include other demands, including direct elections for the city’s leaders and an independent investigation into alleged police brutality.

More on this topic

Pro-Beijing politician stabbed in Hong KongPro-Beijing politician stabbed in Hong Kong

Xi Jinping meets Carrie Lam in ‘vote of confidence’ over Hong Kong protestsXi Jinping meets Carrie Lam in ‘vote of confidence’ over Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong police arrest man in knife attack at protest siteHong Kong police arrest man in knife attack at protest site

Man who said 'Hong Kong belongs to China' slashes protestors and bites part of councillor's ear offMan who said 'Hong Kong belongs to China' slashes protestors and bites part of councillor's ear off

Hong KongTOPIC: Hong Kong

More in this Section

Oldest example of upright ape found in Bavarian clay pitOldest example of upright ape found in Bavarian clay pit

London’s Piccadilly Theatre evacuated after 'huge chunk of ceiling' crashes downLondon’s Piccadilly Theatre evacuated after 'huge chunk of ceiling' crashes down

Britain's Liberal Democrats accused of misusing polling for ‘own political advantage’Britain's Liberal Democrats accused of misusing polling for ‘own political advantage’

False hijacking alarm causes major security alert at Schiphol AirportFalse hijacking alarm causes major security alert at Schiphol Airport


Lifestyle

One of my favourite novels to teach is Of Mice and Men. I know it’s been on the curriculum forever; I remember watching the film with Gary Sinise in school myself, but Steinbeck’s message is timeless.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: I questioned Irish being a compulsory subject and I clearly upset people

Sunny day, sweepin’ the clouds away… as the educational children’s show turns 50, Donal O’Keeffe learns how to get to Sesame Street.Everything’s still A-OK down on ‘Sesame Street’ as show turns 50

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »