News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Hong Kong riot police deployed to chase down protesters

Hong Kong riot police deployed to chase down protesters
By Press Association
Saturday, August 17, 2019 - 01:08 PM

Hong Kong riot police have been deployed to chase down a group of pro-democracy protesters they say were assembling illegally after the end of a sanctioned march.

The protesters had gathered outside a police station today, shining laser pointers and throwing eggs at officers guarding the entrance.

Riot police formed a line on a nearby street, thumping their batons on their shields as they started marching.

Pro-democracy protesters walk in a main street in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)
Pro-democracy protesters walk in a main street in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)

But by that time, most protesters had already melted away into Hong Kong’s densely populated Mong Kok district, leaving officers to face the anger of local residents, who yelled for them to go home and accused them of being members of crime gangs.

The protesters had taken part in an approved protest march earlier today, but when it reached the finish they continued, cheered on by supporters honking their horns and raising their fists.

Hong Kong police have previously held similar operations in which they fired tear gas.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Hong Kong teachers’ rally kicks off another weekend of protestsHong Kong teachers’ rally kicks off another weekend of protests

Cathay Pacific boss resigns after staff take part in Hong Kong protestsCathay Pacific boss resigns after staff take part in Hong Kong protests

China’s paramilitary police rehearse crowd control in city close to Hong KongChina’s paramilitary police rehearse crowd control in city close to Hong Kong

Hong Kong business elite drops €26bn amid protests

TOPIC: Hong Kong

More in this Section

Hero pilot says landing in Russian cornfield ‘was only hope’ after birds hit plane enginesHero pilot says landing in Russian cornfield ‘was only hope’ after birds hit plane engines

Iranian supertanker captain wants to be replaced, says lawyerIranian supertanker captain wants to be replaced, says lawyer

Ebola outbreak spreads to new province in DR CongoEbola outbreak spreads to new province in DR Congo

Police officer killed while attending reported burglary in the UKPolice officer killed while attending reported burglary in the UK


Lifestyle

Rosscarbery antiques fair offers plenty of variety, writes Des O’Sullivan.See the value of rare notes and diamonds

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »