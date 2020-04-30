News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Hong Kong protests continue to regain steam

Hong Kong protests continue to regain steam
Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 04:31 AM

Demonstrators chanted pro-democracy slogans in a luxury mall in Hong Kong on Wednesday, the latest in a string of small but determined protests as the city’s coronavirus outbreak slows.

More than 100 protesters gathered at lunchtime in the Landmark Atrium mall in Central, a prestigious business and retail district, despite social distancing rules that prohibit public gatherings of more than four.

They sang a protest anthem, “Glory to Hong Kong,” and held up signs reading “Free Hong Kong, Revolution Now” and “Hong Kong Independence”.

One protester hung a banner cursing Hong Kong police and their families.

“The protests had calmed down previously because of the coronavirus, but now we must step up and let the world know that we have not given up,” said Mich Chan, who works in the legal industry.

“We’re still fighting for what we fought for last year.”

Demonstrators gather in a luxury mall chanting pro-democracy slogans, the latest in a string of protests over the past week (Vincent Yu/AP)
Demonstrators gather in a luxury mall chanting pro-democracy slogans, the latest in a string of protests over the past week (Vincent Yu/AP)

Holding up a sign calling for the movement’s five demands to be met, Ms Chan said she was not worried about possible transmission of the virus during the protests because the people of Hong Kong are “disciplined and know how to protect themselves” by wearing masks.

Police entered the mall about half an hour after the protest began, urging people to leave and warning those assembled that they were violating social distancing rules and participating in an unlawful assembly.

The police detained several protesters but later let them go, with no arrests made.

The protest followed similar ones in malls on Sunday and Tuesday in which police dispersed the crowds.

They are a continuation of a movement that began last June to protest an extradition bill that would have allowed detainees in Hong Kong to be transferred to mainland China.

Although the bill was later withdrawn, the demonstrations continued, with protesters demanding full democracy and an independent inquiry into police behaviour.

Organisers are planning further protests in May, with an eye to a major march on July 1, the day when Britain returned Hong Kong to China in 1997.

Activists expect protesters to return to the streets again, as the city’s daily virus cases have dwindled to single digits for over two weeks.

Adrian Wong, who works in banking, said he came out to protest despite worries about the coronavirus.

“I am concerned about the virus but I think I still have to come out, so that Hong Kong’s people won’t forget what happened in the last year,” Mr Wong said.

“The violence of the Hong Kong police force is destroying Hong Kong, and the five demands have not been met yet.”


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusHong KongTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Mike Pence tours medical clinic without a face maskMike Pence tours medical clinic without a face mask

China to hold Congress meeting delayed by coronavirusChina to hold Congress meeting delayed by coronavirus

Coronavirus cases pass million mark in US as states begin lifting restrictionsCoronavirus cases pass million mark in US as states begin lifting restrictions

Norwegian tycoon suspected of killing missing wifeNorwegian tycoon suspected of killing missing wife


Lifestyle

For many of us, grocery shopping is when we will come into contact with the highest number of people during the pandemic. The more people we encounter, the higher the risk of virus transmission. So, how do we keep safe when going to the shops?, asks Lena Ciric.Coronavirus shopping tips to keep you safe at the supermarket

We’ve been forced to come up with new and creative ways to keep in touch with loved ones, and to keep ourselves entertained during lockdown.Had enough of the quizzes? Here's 10 other virtual activities to do with friends in lockdown

Members of the East Cork-Antibes hybrid tell Ed Power about recording in a revered LA studio, hanging out with Linkin Park, and watching Woodstock burnB-side the Leeside - Cork's Greatest Records: Quite the ride for Cyclefly

In times of crisis, our tendency is to react by effectively battening down the hatches, focusing on essentials and casting off any ‘unnecessary’ luxuries. Indeed, our focus in our recent dealings with food and feeding ourselves have all been about ‘making do’ and economising.The Currabinny Cooks: reinvent cupboard staples and treat yourself

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  • 8
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »