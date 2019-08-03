News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Hong Kong protesters stream past designated rally endpoint

By Press Association
Saturday, August 03, 2019 - 02:06 PM

Hong Kong protesters have ignored police warnings and streamed past the designated endpoint for a rally in the latest demonstration targeting the government of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Protesters called for a strike on Monday as they filled the roads in a usually bustling Mong Kok market district, in reference to demonstrators’ calls for a city-wide shutdown. Shop owners shuttered their storefronts in anticipation of a prolonged demonstration.

A man waves a colonial British-era Hong Kong flag as part of the protests (AP)
A man waves a colonial British-era Hong Kong flag as part of the protests (AP)

The street along the route was completely filled with protesters, while other roads were reduced to single lanes. One black-clad protester directed traffic for a line of taxis attempting to get through. Some passing drivers honked their horns and yelled words of encouragement, eliciting cheers from the crowd.

Later, protesters removed a Chinese national flag from a pole and hurled it into Hong Kong’s iconic Victoria Harbour.

When demonstrators reached a set of flagpoles bearing the Hong Kong flag as well as the national flag of China, one protester climbed up the pole and removed the Chinese flag.

After some debate over whether they had time to paint the flag black, they decided to throw it into the water before police could intervene.

A protester spray-paints a slogan on a wall (AP)
A protester spray-paints a slogan on a wall (AP)

The act is reminiscent of actions last month which infuriated the Communist Party-led central government. After one rally a few weeks earlier, some protesters went to the liaison office, which represents the mainland Chinese government, and threw black paint and eggs at the national emblem on the building.

Police warned earlier in the day that those who continued past the pre-approved route would be breaking the law. They called on protesters to stick to designated routes and times after violent clashes marred previous rallies in the summer-long protest movement.

Hong Kong’s summer of protests, sparked by an unpopular extradition bill, has continued unabated despite the government’s decision to suspend the legislation that would have sent some suspects to mainland China for trial.

Protesters hold a barrier which lambasts police powers (AP)
Protesters hold a barrier which lambasts police powers (AP)

While the pro-democracy rallies have been largely peaceful, they have occasionally devolved into skirmishes with police after some protesters refused to disperse at assigned times.

In the past two months, demonstrators have vandalised buildings and thrown bricks, while police have fired tear gas and rubber bullets.

A former British colony, Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997 under the framework of “one country, two systems”. The city’s mini-constitution promises certain freedoms not afforded to those in the mainland, but people from Hong Kong say Beijing has chipped away at their autonomy in recent years.

Police had urged protesters to stick to designated routes (AP)
Police had urged protesters to stick to designated routes (AP)

Several thousand civil servants and their supporters crowded into a public park on Friday evening to show solidarity with the movement, which has broadened to include demands for direct elections and an investigation into alleged police brutality.

Hong Kong residents have accused police of negligence after 44 people were injured last month in a mob attack that appeared to target protesters. Authorities said their resources are stretched due to the prolonged demonstrations.

Mong Kok, the site of Saturday’s protest, is one area where protesters set up a pro-democracy demonstration zone in 2014. Near the end of the Occupy Central protests, police officers descended on the site and tore down the metal barricades, bamboo and wooden planks protesters had used to block off key streets.

- Press Association

READ MORE

ASAP Rocky back in US amid Swedish assault case

More on this topic

Hong Kong police warn protesters against leaving designated routesHong Kong police warn protesters against leaving designated routes

23 charged with rioting over Hong Kong protests23 charged with rioting over Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong police fire tear gas in clash with protestorsHong Kong police fire tear gas in clash with protestors

Hong Kong protesters and police set for further clashesHong Kong protesters and police set for further clashes

Hong KongTOPIC: Hong Kong

More in this Section

UK hospitals left ‘crumbling’, Labour claimUK hospitals left ‘crumbling’, Labour claim

Three killed as cliff collapses onto popular California beachThree killed as cliff collapses onto popular California beach

Cristiano Ronaldo loses bid to dismiss lawsuit brought by rape accuserCristiano Ronaldo loses bid to dismiss lawsuit brought by rape accuser

Boris Johnson warned over possible resignations after by-election defeatBoris Johnson warned over possible resignations after by-election defeat


Lifestyle

The conversation around The Big Day has been dominated by two questions. First, is this really, as claimed, Chance the Rapper’s debut album? And second, does it need to be 22 tracks long?Album review: Chance the Rapper - The Big Day

Disney’s “live action” Lion King remake has been disturbing the bejaysus out of audiences with its super- realistic CGI animals. Nothing is creepier, it turns out, than realistically- depicted alpha predators who burst into song.Album review: Beyoncé - The Lion King: Gift

Sebastian Barry, the current Laureate for Irish Fiction, has spearheaded an initiative where he hosts a series of conversations with fellow Irish writers in which they attempt to answer one simple question: ‘What is writing?’Stories remain central to way we create identities as individuals and nations

On the first morning, we all barrelled out of the house shouting and hissing at one another to remember bags, tie shoelaces, etc.Lindsay Woods: Mothers don’t sleep. We just worry with our eyes closed

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »