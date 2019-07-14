News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Hong Kong protesters march in new outpouring of grievances

Hong Kong protesters march in new outpouring of grievances
Sunday, July 14, 2019 - 10:28 AM

Protesters demanding the resignation of Hong Kong’s chief executive and an investigation into alleged police violence filled the streets of a northern town on Sunday, adding to an outpouring of grievances against the Chinese territory’s leaders.

Some of the more than 10,000 people marching in Sha Tin in Hong Kong’s New Territories, which abuts China, called for genuinely democratic voting in the former British colony. A handful called for an independent Hong Kong.

Protests that began in opposition to a proposed extradition law have swelled to include complaints about an influx of mainland Chinese into Hong Kong and that local leaders are more responsive to the Beijing government than to the territory’s people.

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam (Vincent Yu/AP)
Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam (Vincent Yu/AP)

On Sunday, protesters demanded an investigation into complaints that police assaulted participants in earlier demonstrations against the extradition law. Some carried signs reading “Police Are Liars” and other signs read “Defend Hong Kong”.

The protests reflect mounting complaints that Hong Kong’s leaders are eroding the freedoms and autonomy promised when the territory was returned to China in 1997.

Some protesters carried American or colonial-era Hong Kong flags.

The government of chief cxecutive Carrie Lam suspended action last month on the extradition Bill, which would have allowed Hong Kong crime suspects to be transferred to the mainland, where the ruling Communist Party controls the court system.

Ms Lam apologised for her handling of the legislation, but critics are demanding she resign.

Several thousand people marched in Hong Kong on Saturday against traders from mainland China (Kin Cheung/AP)
Several thousand people marched in Hong Kong on Saturday against traders from mainland China (Kin Cheung/AP)

On Saturday, police used clubs and tear gas to break up a crowd of mostly young protesters who called for tighter control on mainland traders who visit Hong Kong.

Critics say they are improperly undercutting Hong Kong businesses.

- Press Association

READ MORE

UK ambassador says Trump pulled out of Iran deal in an ‘act of vandalism’

More on this topic

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says extradition bill is ‘dead’Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says extradition bill is ‘dead’

Arrests made by Hong Kong police over events before legislature was stormedArrests made by Hong Kong police over events before legislature was stormed

Chinese ambassador summoned over Hong Kong spatChinese ambassador summoned over Hong Kong spat

Tear gas fired as protesters target Hong Kong legislative chamberTear gas fired as protesters target Hong Kong legislative chamber

BeijingCarrie LamChinaextradition lawHong KongTOPIC: Hong Kong

More in this Section

Man convicted over UK's biggest cash robbery 'critical' after being shot at house owned by comedian Russell KaneMan convicted over UK's biggest cash robbery 'critical' after being shot at house owned by comedian Russell Kane

Scotland Yard defends warning to press over leaked diplomatic cablesScotland Yard defends warning to press over leaked diplomatic cables

Thousands join Hong Kong protest against Chinese tradersThousands join Hong Kong protest against Chinese traders

Met Police under fire after warning journalists not to publish leaked documentsMet Police under fire after warning journalists not to publish leaked documents


Lifestyle

Ziauddin Yousafzai discusses his new book Let Her Fly, the raising of his Nobel laureate daughter Malala, and how equality shaped his family.Malala’s dad Ziauddin: I brought my daughter up to believe in herself and in equality

A summer pudding is an oldie but a goodie. It can include a combination of any soft summer fruits. The amount of sweetener may vary with the sourness or ripeness of the berries.Michelle Darmody's summer berry recipes

A focus on the Mosel and its tributaries this week as I have found myself drinking it in a couple of restaurants recently.Wine with Leslie Williams: A focus on the Mosel

If we are honest, of all of the meals of the day, breakfast is the one most often skipped.The Currabinny Cooks: Get your day off to the perfect start

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »