News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Hong Kong protesters march in defiance of police ban

By Press Association
Saturday, August 10, 2019 - 10:46 AM

Protesters have been marching in two Hong Kong neighbourhoods in defiance of a ban by police who have clashed repeatedly with government opponents.

Hong Kong is in its ninth week of demonstrations that began in response to a proposed extradition law but have expanded to include other grievances and demands for more democratic freedoms.

Protesters are demanding the resignation of the Chinese territory’s leader, chief executive Carrie Lam, and an investigation into complaints of abuses by police.

Carrie Lam (Kin Cheung/AP)
Carrie Lam (Kin Cheung/AP)

Police refused permission for two rallies on Saturday but they went ahead despite that. Reporters saw officers in riot gear on a road where hundreds of people gathered for one of the rallies.

That followed a separate march earlier on Saturday, which received police approval, by parents who called for greater protection for children following incidents in which ordinary people have been caught in clashes between police and protesters.

Demonstrators complain China’s ruling Communist Party and Hong Kong leaders are eroding the liberties promised to the former British colony when it returned to China in 1997.

Opponents of the proposed extradition law said it would hurt the independence of Hong Kong courts and expose residents to political cases. The government suspended consideration of the proposed law.

Beijing has criticised some protesters as violent radicals spurred on by foreign forces bent on containing China’s development.

Protesters say police have used excessive force and ignored calls for help when thugs attacked civilians in a railway station.

Protesters at Hong Kong airport (Vincent Thian/AP)
Protesters at Hong Kong airport (Vincent Thian/AP)

Also on Saturday, hundreds of people dressed in black held a sit-in for a second day at Hong Kong’s busy international airport, public broadcaster RTHK reported.

They chanted slogans and left leaflets to explain to arriving travellers the controversy over the proposed extradition law and demands for universal voting rights.

- Press Association

READ MORE

42 killed in floods and mudslides in India

More on this topic

Democracy activists begin three-day protest at Hong Kong airportDemocracy activists begin three-day protest at Hong Kong airport

Cathay bookings hit by protestsCathay bookings hit by protests

Hong Kong protest movement: Worrying warnings from ChinaHong Kong protest movement: Worrying warnings from China

China warns Hong Kong faces biggest crisis since 1997 handoverChina warns Hong Kong faces biggest crisis since 1997 handover

protestsTOPIC: Hong Kong

More in this Section

Eight in custody after Vietnamese teenager goes missing while visiting YorkEight in custody after Vietnamese teenager goes missing while visiting York

Scottish football club threatens to remove fans from games if they feed seagullsScottish football club threatens to remove fans from games if they feed seagulls

Indians plant 220 million trees in a single dayIndians plant 220 million trees in a single day

AI shows promise in telling types of breast cancer apartAI shows promise in telling types of breast cancer apart


Lifestyle

Time to dig out your old cowboy hat, because you’re going to need it.These are the fashion trends that are going to be big, according to Copenhagen Fashion Week

Katie Wright asks skincare pros for their handy tips.Seven ways to keep your hands looking youthful, according to experts

The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in the tourist trap that is Temple Bar, writes Caroline O’Donoghue.Raising the bar: The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in Temple Bar

Claire Spreadbury catches up with relationship expert Lucy Beresford, who reveals the importance of making time for each other.Ask an expert: How can we keep our relationship strong after having children?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »