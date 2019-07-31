News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Hong Kong protesters clash with police amid reports of riot charges

Hong Kong protesters clash with police amid reports of riot charges
By Press Association
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 06:38 AM

Protesters have clashed with police again in Hong Kong after reports that some of their detained colleagues would be charged with rioting.

Several hundred protesters mobilised in the streets outside a police station after 44 people were arrested on riot charges stemming from a demonstration on Sunday night.

Hong Kong police said the rioters set up roadblocks, broke fences, damaged street signs and attacked police officers with bricks and iron rods.

A protester gestures as hundreds of protesters gather near Kwai Chung police station in Hong Kong (AP/Vincent Yu)
A protester gestures as hundreds of protesters gather near Kwai Chung police station in Hong Kong (AP/Vincent Yu)

One of the accused is a 33-year-old man who was also charged with assaulting a police officer.

The accused rioters and a 24-year-old man charged with weapons possession will appear in court on Wednesday.

A total of 49 people, including 32 men and 17 women between the ages of 16 and 41, had initially been arrested from the scene. Hong Kong police said it “will not rule out the possibility of further arrest” as it investigates the four others released temporarily or out on bail.

Live video streamed by Hong Kong media showed protesters chanting slogans and throwing eggs at the Kwai Chung police station. Police used pepper spray to try to disperse them.

The unannounced protest capped another day of unrest. During the morning rush hour, commuters argued with demonstrators who blocked subway train doors in their continuing movement to demand greater accountability from the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s government.

Service was delayed and partially suspended on the Island and Kwun Tong lines, subway operator MTR said. It cited “a number of train door obstructions” as well as someone activating a safety device at a platform on the Kwun Tong line.

Protesters use an umbrella to block a surveillance camera (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Protesters use an umbrella to block a surveillance camera (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

The action targeted rush hour traffic at several stations. MTR responded by providing minibuses to replace delayed trains, and normal service was restored by around noon.

Protester Ken Chan said he wanted MTR officials to explain why they allegedly failed to take action on July 21 when a large gang of men in white shirts brutally beat dozens of people inside a train station as a massive protest was winding down.

Hong Kong’s government and the central authorities in Beijing have blamed protesters for sparking the confrontation.

The disruption is part of a pro-democracy movement that has seen hundreds of thousands take to the streets this summer for marches and rallies. The protests have shaken the government in Hong Kong and raised concerns in Beijing. Hong Kong is part of China, but it has a fair degree of autonomy in local affairs.

Posts on Twitter showed long lines of commuters waiting for free shuttle buses provided by MTR to other subway stops. Protesters conducted a similar action to block trains last week.

Activists began protesting in early June for the government to withdraw an extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to stand trial in mainland China, where critics say their legal rights would be threatened. The government suspended the bill, but the protests have expanded to calls for democracy and government accountability.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Hong Kong protesters disrupt morning subway commuteHong Kong protesters disrupt morning subway commute

Hong Kong police use force to clear protestersHong Kong police use force to clear protesters

Li Peng, Chinese premier who backed Tiananmen Square crackdown, dies aged 90Li Peng, Chinese premier who backed Tiananmen Square crackdown, dies aged 90

Hong Kong protesters call for inquiry into police tacticsHong Kong protesters call for inquiry into police tactics

Hong KongprotestsTOPIC: China

More in this Section

North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles – SeoulNorth Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles – Seoul

Wetland crops could help cut carbon emissions – expertsWetland crops could help cut carbon emissions – experts

Human ‘love hormone’ found to turn starfish stomachs inside outHuman ‘love hormone’ found to turn starfish stomachs inside out

Sudanese rally against deadly crackdown on student protestSudanese rally against deadly crackdown on student protest


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee talks to Tony Farrell about his work, career and thoughts on design.‘Everything I make has a function’: We meet woodturner Tony Farrell

Rachel Green? More like Rachel Evergreen, as Jennifer Aniston has kept her skin nearly as youthful as the day she appeared on our screens as her character in Friends. If you ask most women who’d they like to age like the most, tenner bets the answer is Jennifer Aniston.The Skin Nerd: So no one told you ... secrets to Jennifer Aniston’s flawless skin

Sometimes, a must-watch comedy hits our screens: This Way Up is exactly that. Georgia Humphreys meets its creator and star, comedian Aisling Bea, to find out what inspired itLife’s on the up for Aisling Bea ahead of new TV comedy

There can only be one. Highlander may have coined the phrase, but Fortnite has owned it. On Sunday, it was the high ground (not the highland) that won the day, with a peerless performance by 16-year-old Kyle Giersdorf, better known as Bugha, crowning him World Champion.GameTech: Fortnite world champion takes home $3m

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »