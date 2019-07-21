News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Hong Kong protesters call for inquiry into police tactics

Sunday, July 21, 2019 - 11:35 AM

Tens of thousands of Hong Kong protesters have kicked off a march from a public park to call for an independent investigation into police tactics.

Marching in sweltering heat, protesters dressed in black walked behind a large banner reading “Independent Inquiry for Rule of Law”.

Protesters march in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)
Massive pro-democracy protests began last month in opposition to a contentious extradition bill that would have allowed Hong Kong residents to stand trial in mainland China, where critics say their rights would be compromised.

The city’s leader has declared the bill dead, but some protesters are also calling for her to resign amid growing concerns about the steady erosion of civil rights in the Chinese territory.

The demonstrations have since ballooned into calls for democratic reforms and an investigation into alleged police brutality.

- Press Association

