Hong Kong protester shot by police to be charged

By Press Association
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 07:43 AM

Criminal charges will be filed against an 18-year-old Hong Kong student who was the first victim of police gunfire in the months-long pro-democracy protests.

The shooting on Tuesday on one of the most violent days of the demonstrations inflamed anger against police, who have already been accused of being heavy-handed against protesters.

The officer fired as the teenager, Tsang Chi-kin, struck him with a metal rod.

There were violent scenes in Hong Kong on Tuesday (Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP)
The government said Mr Tsang’s condition was stable after surgery.

A police statement said the youth will be charged on Thursday afternoon with two counts of attacking police.

It is unclear if he will appear in court.

Thousands of people rallied on Wednesday to demand police accountability for the shooting.

