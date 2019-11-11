News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Hong Kong protester shot by police at point blank range

Hong Kong protester shot by police at point blank range
By Press Association
Monday, November 11, 2019 - 06:46 AM

A Hong Kong protester was shot by police today in a dramatic scene caught on video as demonstrators blocked train lines and roads during the morning commute.

The shooting is likely to inflame anger further in this semi-autonomous Chinese territory after a student who fell during an earlier protest succumbed to his injuries on Friday and police arrested six pro-democracy lawmakers over the weekend.

The video shows a police officer shooing away a group of protesters at the intersection, then drawing his gun on a masked protester in a white hooded sweatshirt who approaches him.

As the two struggle another protester in black approaches, and the officer points his gun at the second one.

The demonstrator who was shot by police is receiving medical treatment (Vincent Yu/AP)
The demonstrator who was shot by police is receiving medical treatment (Vincent Yu/AP)

He then fires at the chest area of the second protester, who falls to the ground.

The officer appeared to fire again as a third protester in black joined the tussle.

The protester in white manages to flee, bounding up a nearby stairway, and the officer and a colleague pin the two in black to the ground.

Police said that only one protester was hit and he was undergoing surgery.

A spokeswoman for the Hong Kong hospital authority said the person shot was in critical condition but gave no further details.

Hong Kong is in the sixth month of protests that began over a proposed extradition law and have expanded to include demands for greater democracy and police accountability.

Activists say Hong Kong’s autonomy and Western-style civil liberties, promised when the former British colony was returned to China in 1997, are eroding.

More on this topic

Protesters in Hong Kong vandalise subway station and storm shopping centreProtesters in Hong Kong vandalise subway station and storm shopping centre

Hong Kong politicians facing arrest amid ongoing protests.Hong Kong politicians facing arrest amid ongoing protests.

Mourners demand justice after Hong Kong student dies in protest clashMourners demand justice after Hong Kong student dies in protest clash

Hong Kong student dies after fall during protest clashHong Kong student dies after fall during protest clash

ChinaTOPIC: Hong Kong

More in this Section

Socialists lead in Spanish elections, but far-right make gainsSocialists lead in Spanish elections, but far-right make gains

Dorset ultra runner completes marathon in every country on the planetDorset ultra runner completes marathon in every country on the planet

Russian professor arrested after severed arms found in backpackRussian professor arrested after severed arms found in backpack

Iran begins work on second nuclear power reactorIran begins work on second nuclear power reactor


Lifestyle

Up to the age of seven, I went to Muckross College, which is a girl's only school after that age. As my Dad used to say, past the age of seven, boys understood sins, so you had to move to an all-boy's school.School Daze: Patrick Cosgrove

All you need to know on theatre, TV, music and art this week.Five things to do for the week ahead

I’ve been working in the hospitality industry for 23 years.You've Been Served: Barry O'Flynn, Carrigaline Court

Tommy Leddy’s Sound Shop in Drogheda has been supplying musicians in the wee county of Louth and beyond for five decades.We sell music: Leddy's Sound Shop

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »